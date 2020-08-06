LAKE PLACID — Emily Finke, the “hometown-girl-does-good” multi-talented vocalist, is releasing her second single, “Marigolds Blowing In The Wind.” It comes less than a month after the July 1 release of her first ever single, “A Patriot’s Prayer.”
The song was written, arranged and produced by the ever vigilant Finke. It is the poetic telling of love and loss. “Marigolds” has a haunting melody and melancholy lyrics. The song pines for the memories of love once known and pleads for that love to not be forgotten.
“Each song I write holds a very special place in my heart,” Finke says. “For a couple of reasons, ‘Marigolds Blowing in the Wind’ is perhaps a little more special than the others.
“In the past two years I have written 12 original songs, but ‘Marigolds’ was among the first few that I wrote. The song compares the memory of love to marigolds, whose seeds so easily disperse on the wind, allowing them to multiply and grow in increasing numbers. Though marigolds may appear dormant or even dead, they always revive, bringing beauty and color at unexpected times.
“Marigolds’ is arranged for string quintet (two violins, viola, cello, and bass) and piano, and of course voice,” Finke explains. “A couple of my favorite details, musically, and things I suggest listening for are the flowing piano throughout the song exemplifying the wind and, perhaps my favorite, the violin’s harmonic at the end of the song.”
Finke generally does not go into much detail about the inspiration for her songs. She prefers rather to allow the listener to find their own meaning.
“What is important is the personal connection that I hope each listener has with my songs. Whether the songs are enjoyed because of a memorable melody, touching lyrics, or appreciation of the musicality, my wish is that just one person will hear my songs and be blessed.”
Finke has a love for music from the 1900s-1960s. In addition to the music she loves, Finke also finds inspiration in her classical training and Christian faith.
Born and raised in Lake Placid, Finke is a powder keg of energy, talent, ambition and faith. With a calling on her life that directs her path continually, the realm of possibilities are ever expanding for this young dynamo. A singer, actress, model and multi-instrumentalist, Finke, like the Marigold, spreads the seeds of her talent over the creative landscape and up pops new potential.
Some of Finke’s past accomplishments include: Vocal Finalist — 2019 Honors Performance Series at Sydney Opera House — Young Adult Choir; Vocal Finalist — 2018 Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall — Young Adult Choir; Runner Up — Overall Teen Singer — 2017 Summer SHINE — Actors, Models, and Talent for Christ; Grand Prize Winner — 2016 Frostproof’s Got Talent; and Grand Prize Winner — 2015 Own the Stage Talent Competition
For more information go to www.emilyefinke.com.