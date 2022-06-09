SEBRING — Mental Health Issues in Rural Communities was the topic of a community forum held recently at Emmanuel United Church of Christ. Licensed clinical social worker Araceli Gomez was the speaker.
Gomez is the owner of Brain and Soul Wellness in Avon Park, a mental health counseling service for individuals, couples and families. The forum is part of a series of conversations that the church is conducting on various social issues.
Quoting from the website mentalhealth.org, Gomez explained that “mental health refers to the quality of our emotional, psychological and social well-being. Mental health affects how we think, feel and act. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make choices.”
The better the quality of one’s mental health, the more able one is to cope with stress, adapt to change, be positive in the face of adversity, work productively, enjoy healthy relationships, make meaningful contributions to society, and rise to our full potential.
Gomez also defined mental illness. Quoting from the American Psychiatric Association website, she said, “Mental illnesses are health conditions involving changes in emotion, thinking or behavior (or a combination of these). Mental illnesses are associated with distress and/or problems functioning in social, work or family activities.”
In 2020, one in five American adults experienced a mental health issue; one in six young people experienced a major depressive episode; and one in 20 Americans lived with a serious mental illness, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, or major depression, according to mental health.gov.
While the incidence of mental health problems in rural areas is about the same as in urban areas, people in rural areas generally have higher rates of severe problems, according to the Rural Health Information Hub. One measure is the number of suicides. The age-adjusted death rate for suicides for the year 2018 for Highlands County (29/100,000) was nearly double that for Florida (15/100,000), Gomez said.
Rural areas also face unique challenges when it comes to the delivery of mental health services.
“Mental health gets a bad rap in rural areas,” Gomez said, “There’s still a stigma attached to seeking help. Some people feel ashamed, embarrassed and worried that others will think less of them if they seek help from a professional counselor. Another concern is that it’s more difficult to keep one’s anonymity or privacy in a rural community.”
Workforce shortages are another challenge. According to the federal agency Health Resources and Services Administration, Highlands County is a Mental Health Professional Shortage Area. That means clients are sometimes placed on long wait lists to receive care. Mental health providers also have a more difficult time integrating their services with other services because these services are simply not available close by.
Gomez would like to see a crisis stabilization unit in Highlands County. “It would allow individuals to stay close to support systems. Right now, the closest such units are in Lake Wales and Bartow,” she said.
Despite the shortage of providers, Gomez is upbeat about the services that are available in Highlands County. She described some of them.
“We have 12 private mental health practices in the county, including my practice. Some of the counselors in these practices have diverse ethnic and racial backgrounds, so persons of color should be able to find providers who share and understand their culture and with whom they can relate.”
“There is also telehealth, which became the formal means of therapy during COVID and has continued to be used post COVID. Betterhelp.com, bravehealth.com, and impower.org are three online services which I support. Individuals seeking help can research the websites and select providers according to their needs.
“There is also the Hope for Highlands trauma-informed training initiative created by Champions for Children, an advocacy organization for children who have experienced psychological trauma. Hope for Highlands trains individuals from all corners of the community to be more trauma-informed,” Gomez said.
Another challenge to providing services in rural areas is transportation. Rural residents often have to rely on automobiles because there is no public transportation system. Without access to automobiles, care would be inaccessible, except through telehealth..
A final barrier to treatment is the cost of mental health services. While there are a number of health insurance plans that include mental health coverage, the level of coverage and availability of services varies. Treatment can be very expensive if an individual has to pay out of pocket, especially in rural areas where the median household income is generally lower than in urban areas.
In summarizing her life’s work, Gomez said, “I like to help people. The most satisfying part of my job is to see individuals experience growth and feel good about themselves.”