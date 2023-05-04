When they say “it takes a village,” artist Loretta Dewitt can confirm it certainly does. She has a whole team in her “village” that are helping her to create a mystical and magical event focusing on fairies and mermaids.
“Art from the Imagination” is the name of her phenomenal exhibit that will take place from 12-2 p.m., Saturday, May 13, at the Heartland Cultural Alliance gallery, in the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art and Culture on the second floor of the Community Center in Avon Park. The gallery hosts monthly artist exhibits that are free and open to the public. They are usually held the first Saturday of the month, but in May it will be held on the second Saturday.
Dewitt’s “village” includes Cookie Schwebel (professional dancer), LuAnn Bee (creative food preparation expert), Jim Bee (doing the heavy lifting) and Melody Szepetyk and Beth Eash (providing help and support where needed).
Dewitt, who earned her college degree in art education, drama and psychology, is skilled in many different art forms, some of which will be on display. The May 13 event will be very different from the normal art exhibits. This will be an immersive experience into the world of mystical and magical fairies and mermaids.
There will be different examples of fairies and mermaids, dancing, music, themed refreshments, artwork and of course, Dewitt’s famous Barbie dolls. Dewitt, who has five children, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, started creating this magical journey into her imagination many years ago.
Her fascination with art started when a friend of her grandmother’s brought her some crayons when she was 3 years old.
“I ate them! I’ve bled red, yellow and green ever since,” Dewitt said. “The next thing I did was pull out the dresser drawers in her bedroom and painted a mural right there on the wall.”
All of the ladies in her “village” agreed that people will need to understand the difference between a fairy and a mermaid.
“Mermaids are givers not takers; fairies are takers not givers,” Dewitt said.
If a mermaid decides she likes someone, she’ll give them a present. The gift will ensure their protection, but everyone should always remember that they can never swim with a mermaid.
Fairies are takers and they demand gifts. If anyone is out in the forest and they meet some fairies dancing in a fairy circle in the moonlight, never sit down to eat at their feast. If a person fails to give them a gift, they will be doomed.
Dewitt recreated the magic of fairies and mermaids in her designs. She uses a lot of Barbie dolls as well as mannequin heads and other creative materials.
“I met someone some years back and he turned a beautiful Barbie doll someone tossed out into a monster,” Dewitt said. “I thought if he could do that, why couldn’t I enhance her beauty instead?”
Dewitt said, “The mannequin heads came from a beauty school I used to go to for about five years. They knew not to throw anything out so they saved all the heads for me. I can recycle and use almost anything.”
Dewitt used to sell her dolls on Facebook and sent them all over the world to places as far away as Australia. After a while, it was just too much work for one person to create, sell and ship.
While Dewitt is visiting with people browsing her fairies and mermaids, Schwebel will be dancing to the music of Zamfir and his haunting melodies on the pan flute.
“Cookie is the fairy queen, dressed in an iridescent beaded costume with a veil. She will be dancing with swirling scarves and colored light sabers.”
Eash, gallery manager at HCA, is another “villager” on this team.
“I’m creating some pebbles on the carpet made to look like you’re actually walking through our fairyland,” Eash said.
The imagination on the team extends into the world of creative refreshments, headed by Bee.
“My focus is to create refreshments that will enhance the fantasy of the event and will make Loretta shine,” Bee said. “Think of it as imaginative food art.”
Some of the goodies include a fairy house made of pretzels, fairy wands speared with fruit, a donut wall with sparkly donuts, liquid pour brownies, shrimp cocktail, floating cookies on fish dishes, boats with green grapes that look like bubbling water, clam dip and sandwiches and so much more.
Szepetyk said she is there to help with the exhibit, cooking and set-up. She actually met Dewitt in a craft club and discovered their shared interests.
Dewitt and her “village” of friends are looking forward to hosting a fabulous trip into the imagination of the mystical and magical world of fairies and mermaids for children and adults of all ages.