Anyone who attended school in Lake Placid in the last 50 plus years, chances are very good that they crossed paths with Esther Gill. “Miss Gill,” as she is affectionately known by all, has quite a history in the Lake Placid community.
Indeed, she is somewhat of a celebrity, as family and friends have noted that they cannot go anywhere with “Miss Gill” without someone, usually a former or current student, stopping her and declaring, “Miss Gill! You were my teacher in (insert year, any year here) and I’ve never forgotten you.”
Gill remarked, “I never hesitate to ask their names, because there are so many former students I see, it’s hard to remember them all.”
Gill’s educational career had its beginning when she was in college and studied abroad in Spain during 1967-1968, at the University of Madrid. Her studies included Spanish history and the arts, and while there she traveled Europe extensively, immersing herself in the culture.
Gill recalled, “When I was there, two very significant world-events occurred, the assassination of Robert Kennedy, and of Martin Luther King.”
Upon returning to the states, Gill attended college in Grand Junction, Colo., earning a bachelor’s degree in Spanish. She then began teaching high school Spanish in the public school system. At some point, Gill also attended Florida Southern University in 1969. Not satisfied with just one degree, she then attended the University of Arkansas in 1972, where she received a degree in History.
After moving to Lake Placid, Gill began teaching at Lake Placid High School, when it was in the brick building on Interlake Boulevard, now the home of the South Florida State College satellite location. In fact, her first classroom from 1972 is the same room in which she now teaches for Lake Placid E-Learning Lab. She recalls several students, among them the current police chief Mark Schneider, Randy Paeplow, Greg and Doug Karlson, Melissa Sohn, and Nancy Oxer Davis, and literally hundreds of others. Among her many accomplishments while teaching at Lake Placid High School, Gill is proud of her 22-year sponsorship of the school’s yearbook.
Although she retired from the public school system six years ago, Gill has not slowed down. In fact, in a short period of time following her extensive career at the Lake Placid public schools, she and her former boss and friend, Joanie Tucker, began brainstorming a program to help students who were then homeschooled, and for those who may have been lacking in a good support system. Thus, the Lake Placid E-Learning Lab was born.
Many parents began reaching out to Gill and Tucker, stating that their “children need to go to a school like yours.” The Lake Placid E-Learning Lab not only teaches the fundamentals of traditional schools, but also instills confidence, how to function in society, how to be successful in future careers, and indeed, how to be a good human. Potential, and recurring students, must all sign contracts promising to adhere to the school’s code-of-conduct while in attendance, and must commit to community service annually.
They learn how to balance a checkbook, how to fill out a job application, how to start a business, and qualities such as “how to listen to others,” according to Gill. The Lab enlists the services of several volunteers, and their specialties determine which life skills may be offered, and when.
“Joan (Tucker) is a big advocate of life skills,” Gill added.
Initially, the E-Learning Lab was not accredited, and students would need to finish their education at a public school to earn their high school diplomas. However, after months of taking the necessary steps, the school is now fully accredited, and as a bonus, “many of the students are able to attend on scholarships, which would have been previously unavailable to the Lab,” according to Gill.
Not one to brag on herself, Gill is unassuming and cordial, but when it comes to discussing her school, her students, and her business partner in developing the Lake Placid E-Learning Lab, she beams with pride. Recounting several student achievements, Gill noted, “a girl that attended the E-Learning Lab, studying subjects including algebra, Spanish and geometry, went on to take an important test given in the county, and scored the highest score of anyone in Highlands County.”
Another student, a boy who began with the Lab in third grade, “is now a semester ahead of his age group. Many of the students that attended the E-Learning Lab are now very successful adults,” Gill added.
Tucker is quick to brag about Gill’s accomplishments, including being selected as Teacher of the Year at both Lake Placid High School and at the E-Learning Lab. Currently, this 52-year teaching veteran educates her Lab students in U.S. history, Spanish, world history, social studies and humanities.
Gill has taken students abroad for years, including trips to Italy, France, London and Switzerland, giving them experiences that are certainly life-changing. On one trip in particular, Gill noted, “I taught the students about socialism.” In her early years, Gill traveled throughout the U.S., including trips to Chicago, North Dakota, Seattle and New Orleans, and she shares the knowledge gleaned from those trips with her students as well.
“Lake Placid is home. My parents retired here years ago,” said Gill with pride, adding, “My family is coming here for the Caladium Festival, and I look forward to having them all together.” When asked how long she plans to keep teaching, Gill replied “as long as possible. If I can work, I want to work.”