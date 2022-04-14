Explaining Easter to children can be a delicate matter, especially for very young children who may not fully understand the tenets of the Christian faith. Although Easter ends with Jesus Christ emerging from his tomb, prior to this glorious miracle there are subjects of betrayal, suffering and death. These religious messages can confound when commingled with the imagery of bunnies delivering chocolates, chicks and pastel-hued eggs. How do well-meaning parents relay the message of Easter without scaring or confusing children?
Temper the message to the audience
A child’s age bears consideration when gauging just how much to share about Easter. Between Palm Sunday, when Jesus triumphantly entered Jerusalem, to Easter Sunday’s Resurrection, the story of Easter features torture and death — which are topics not easily digested by anyone, especially children. Even the core symbol of the Christian faith — the crucifix — is shocking.
For the youngest children, the extent of the torture and betrayal can be muted. For example, parents may say that Jesus was bullied and made fun of and that people didn’t believe him when he spoke. Parents can note that even some of the closest friends to Jesus had their doubts. This may be easier for kids to digest because it’s something they may relate to.
Children may not understand the death on the cross; it’s even challenging for adults to wrap their minds around that visual. It briefly can be mentioned that he was placed on a cross, as was customary during that era, but forgo the finer details.
Focus on the Resurrection
Parents will not want to talk about death without ending on the high note of Jesus’ Resurrection. Remind children that Christ’s death was temporary and that He now always will be with adults and children. Read passages from scripture that exemplify the Good News and the happy components of the Easter celebration.
Explain secular images
Young children may be more focused on the commercial images of Easter rather than the religious ones. Parents may want to gear symbolism toward the religious explanations and focus their traditions thusly. Baking hot cross buns can be fun and showcase the crucifix. Explain how eggs are representative of Jesus Christ’s new life when coloring them is another way to cut through mixed messages.
Read books
Some authors already have taken the challenge out of explaining Easter to children. Visit a religious bookseller, the church or a book store to find Easter stories geared to children.
Parents can decide how to explain Easter to their children. Many moms and dads have found that focusing on the joyful aspects of Christ’s resurrection story is a simple, enjoyable way to explain Easter.