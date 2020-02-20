SEBRING — The Highlands County Fair had its first ever cookie contest on Friday, Feb. 14 held inside building 3. The contest was sponsored by Seven Sebring Raceway Hotel and Apex at Seven and was coordinated by Patti Lloyd who is president of the Highlands County Fair Association Community Arts and Crafts department.
Lloyd who has been volunteering for six years said, “We added a wildcard department of a cookie contest..This is all ages, we’ve got 11 and under, we’ve got a 12 to 18 and we have a 19 and up. We have three judges and we’re going to average it out and top three is going to win out of each.”
All contestants had to bake at least a dozen cookies flavored with up to seven ingredients, excluding the basics. They chose seven ingredients to match the name of the hotel. The baker’s cookies were kept anonymous to make sure all would be fair during judging. As the judging commenced at 6:30 p.m. the judges had the big task of tasting 16 different kinds of cookies, the criteria was based on taste, texture, originality, presentation and added ingredients.
The first ever judges for this showdown were; Mae Lee Tang Gilroy owner of Mae Lee’s International Deli, Dee Andrews from Dee’s Place and Pam White, part of the Fair Association’s office board. Gilroy who also works as a culinary teacher at Sebring High School said, “While I was standing out there I saw one of my kids bringing in a plate and I don’t know what plate it was but I’m like ‘oh I hope she didn’t see me’”.
Gilroy’s favorite cookie she tried was a coconut oatmeal, that had the right amount of crunch as she bit into it. There were all different kinds of flavors, kitchen sink cookies, cookies stuffed with marshmallow, fudge caramel and even a cookie that was interestingly flavored with potato chips. All in all, there were eight adults, six juniors and four children participating.
Tracy Hamilton, a contestant from the 19 and up group quoted, “Well, I just moved here from up north in September, and I entered the county fair up there. So I looked to see if there was a county fair here in Sebring and I found out on the internet and noticed it was their first cookie baking contest and I thought ‘OK, I should do it.’”
Hamilton made delicious apple oatmeal cookies that had raisins and chopped walnuts, clove and cinnamon. As the judges turned in their papers and Patti Lloyd tallied up all the points, the contestants walked over to the Sebring Fireman Stage to await the announcement of the winners which were to be presented at 7:30 p.m.
Promptly starting on time Lloyd excitedly stood on stage with a clip board that listed all the winners.
Winners of the 11 and under category: Deeanna Turner, third place, Hershey’s prize pack, items for baking, homemade apron by Shirley Mackenzie and $10; Harper Turner, second place, Hershey’s prize pack, items for baking, homemade apron by Shirley Mackenzie and $15; Michael Smith, first place, Hershey’s prize pack, items for baking, homemade apron by Shirley Mackenzie and $20.
Winners of the 12 to 18 category: Reagan Richards, third place, complimentary Apex signature fries at Apex and $10; Reese Richards, second place, complimentary appetizer or dessert at Apex, and $15; Kaitlyn Murphy, first place, complimentary burgers for two at Apex and $20.
Winners of the 19 and up category: Jerome Kaszubowski, third place, complimentary item off of Sunrise at Sevens Restaurant breakfast menu and $10; Christina Carrington, second place, two tickets to any comedy show or concert at Seven Sebring Raceway Hotel in 2020 and $15; Sherry McGrach, first place, an overnight stay in a classic balcony room at Seven Sebring Raceway Hotel and $20.
All the winners were ecstatic that their cookies placed, Michael Smith who won first place in the 11-and-under category made Mr. Anderson’s famous kitchen sink cookies, he explain little of the flavors he used, “It’s got raisins, coconuts, oats, and bananas!” and Kaitlyn Murphy who won first place for the 12 to 18 category made Tripleshot cookies that had coconut, oats and butterscotch chips.
When asked why she entered she answered, “I thought it would be fun and enjoyable and you know take the risk of trying to win at least.”
Christina Carrington explained her chocolate walnut cookie was so loved by her fellow office staff at Advanced Air Systems, that she had to enter it into the contest, which placed her second in the 19 and up category.
Then third place winner Jerome Kaszubowski who’s also running for Clerk of Courts mentioned he thought it would be fun to enter since he won a cookie contest at the Courthouse two years ago, “Other people encouraged me to always get in cookie contests because they taste so good” said Kaszubowski. he made oatmeal raisin cookies that had pecans and coconuts.
With the success of the all the cookies, Patti Lloyd hopes to continue having baking competitions for the following years to come at the Fairgrounds and so does everyone else who participated in this delicious event.