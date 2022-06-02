Family Extended Care Assisted Living Facility hosted a Memorial Day Celebration on Friday, May 27 to honor the service of our local military heroes. Memorial Day was originally called Decoration Day and was celebrated on May 30. It is now celebrated on the last Monday of May.
Some people say that Memorial Day is not for celebration but rather for solemn remembrance of those who served and paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. Others say the day is to celebrate the lives of these brave men and women as that is how we should honor them.
Memorial Day is a federal holiday created to honor those who served and made that ultimate sacrifice for all of us. Veterans Day, celebrated on Nov. 11 each year, is to honor those veterans who served in the US armed forces.
“We’re having this event in celebration of Memorial Day,” said Ron Macneal, Family Extended Care’s new executive director. “We have a bounce house, live music, raffles and a barbeque.
“We’ve been making some exciting changes and upgrades to our building that we want to show off and invite guests to take a look around. We are fully staffed with experienced and highly trained employees that actually care for our residents as if they were our family members. We also have a Registered Nurse as our Wellness Director.”
Macneal and his daughter Jaydan were working the grill area. Tisha Massaline, activities director, was setting the tables and putting out treats. Other staff members were busy serving residents and guests.
Resident Maggie Mays, who has lived there for three years said, “I like it here a great deal. It’s a great place to live.”
Diana Richards has lived there for four years. “Everything’s really fine here. It’s comfortable, I have lots of friends and the food is good.”
Macneal explained that they will be installing some expensive light gray vinyl laminate flooring throughout, thereby removing the carpeting. The wall paper was removed and the walls have been painted a pale blue color. They added some new furniture as well.
“All of our residents are going to enjoy the celebration, even those in out memory care unit. Everyone is included. We have live entertainment here once a week, Friday night movies with popcorn and ice cream socials,” said Macneal.
Hot dogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, grilled barbeque chicken, potato salad, cookies, watermelon and cold soda and water. The celebration offered a feast for those in attendance.
Barry Parker, a former Army medic, was enjoying the day outside with his wife Olive.
Peter Caracaus, an administrative assistant in the Air Force, was enjoying the food and the festivities.
“I was in the Navy and drove the ship as a helmsmen,” said Michael Remo. “Today we remember those soldiers that served and sacrificed everything.”
Sebring’s former Crown Point Assisted Living Facility is now Family Extended Care. They are located at 5005 Sun ‘N Lake Blvd. in Sebring.