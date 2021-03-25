SEBRING — Due to COVID-19 protocols, some of the fan events were canceled during the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts. The grid walk and driver autograph sessions were canceled and fans couldn’t venture into the paddock to see their favorite cars and drivers.
But race fans were able to see some of the drivers and cars up close and personal, during the 3rd Annual IMSA Twelve-Hour Fan Fest, which took place Tuesday evening before the gates at Sebring International Raceway opened Wednesday morning.
The event started with the transporter parade around the Sebring Circle. The transporters haul the cars to different events and serve as the base for the teams once they arrive at the racetrack. Many of the transporters are painted to match the livery on the race cars they are carrying.
A number of fans lined the Sebring Circle and some of the spoke streets to watch the trucks make their grand entrances. Some of the cars were set-up on the side streets for fans to get a close look at, such as the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus and the two Porsche GTD cars from Team Hardpoint EBM. The always popular Sebring Corvette Pace Car was also on display, along with a car from the Mazda MX-5 Cup series.
Baseball great Tom “Flash” Gordon was at the event and he was also the grand marshal for the race. He addressed the crowd and chatted with fans afterwards, posing for some photos with fans and drivers alike.
Several groups of drivers also talked to the crows for a bit, including Renger van der Zande and Ryan Dalziel, whose wife Jessica happens to be from Sebring.
The IMSA Twelve-Hour Fan Fest was a great way to start four days of racing.