SEBRING — The IMSA Twelve-Hour Fan Fest rolls into town from 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday ushering in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring presented by Advance Auto Parts on March 18-21. The free event is fun and family friendly.
Old and young alike will love seeing the transporters as they roll into downtown Sebring and make way around the Circle. The transporters often have creative artwork that corresponds to the team they represent.
Live music will keep everyone in good spirits and toes tapping through the night. The block party atmosphere will have food trucks for casual dining. Attendees will also have a chance to meet several of the race car drivers and get an autograph and perhaps snap a selfie or two.
Even those who are not gear heads can appreciate the lines of the sleek race cars that will be on display. The cars on display this year are the Mazda DPi, Wheelen Engineering Racing Cadillac DPi, AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC-F, Riley Motorsports Mercedes AMG and the GEAR Lamborghini Huracan.
The fan forum begins at 6:30 p.m. and the autograph session begins at 7 p.m. Michelin Pilot Challenge drivers at the autograph session will be Dylan Murry, Riley Motorsports, car 35; Jim Cox, Riley Mortorsports, 35, and Aurora Straus, Turner Motorsport, 95.
Other drivers slated to be at the festival are Ricky Taylor, Acura Team Penske, 7; Pipo Derani, Wheelen Engineering Racing, 31; Filipe Albuqerque, Wheelen Engineering Racing, 31; Felipe Nasr, Whelen Engineering Racing, 31; Alex Riberas, Heart of Racing, 23, and Oliver Gavin, Corvette Racing, 4.
Youngsters 8-18 years old can learn new skills by entering in the free Pinewood Derby sponsored by 4H and the University of Florida’s IFAS Extension starting at 5 p.m. Create and decorate a derby car against other cars. The top winner gets a trophy and a ticket to Saturday’s race. The winner will get to race his or her derby car against one made by a real race car driver. Only 50 spots are available for the derby. For more information on the Pinewood Derby, and to pre-register please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-4-h-pinewood-derby-race-at-fan-fest-tickets-92741062013
Another great event for the youngsters is the free Kids Power Wheels Race. Kids can bring their battery-powered four-wheel vehicles, whether it has flames or fairies on them. The event is free, but racers need to pre-register. Kids will move from “tech” to training classes then start their engines and race to the Circle. For more information on the pinewood derby, and to pre-register please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/kids-fan-fest-power-wheels-race-tickets-92730496411