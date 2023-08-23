Harry Potter, Star Wars, Diablo 3 & 4, Peaky Blinders, J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle Earth, Game of Thrones, and several more all have one thing in common. Me! These are “fandoms” that I have subscribed myself to. According to The American Library Association, “Fandom refers to a community of people who are passionate about something, whether it’s a film, a band, a television show, a book, or a sports team.”
I very much enjoy each and every one of the books, movies, shows, or games that I previously listed and I’m actively part of some type of online community inspired by them. What fandoms are you part of?
You might be thinking I’m simply using a “millennial” word to describe a fan club and you wouldn’t be completely wrong – just a smidge wrong. The main difference between a fandom and a fan club is this: Unlike a fan club, in a fandom, the “members” are equally devoted to the experience they share with other fans as they are to the object of their admiration. For example, when I hop on Reddit and browse through the Diablo 4 community, I come across just as many fans helping each other as I do fans just regaling tales about the game. Most members are as devoted to their shared experiences as they are to playing the actual game.
One extremely popular fandom I’m part of is J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World. I love the books about Harry Potter, the movies, the fantastical beasts, the lore behind all the founders of Hogwarts, and everything else. I read fanfiction and play games related to the franchise. I also know my Hogwarts house assignment, patronus, and what my wand would be if I went to Ollivander’s. I’m a Hufflepuff, my patronus is a bloodhound, and my wand is a 12.5-inch vine wood wand with a dragon heartstring core and rigid flexibility.
You might not think of yourself as being in a fandom and that’s OK. No matter your interests there will always be a group of people willing to have a good time with you.
If you aren’t sure where to find these types of communities, you can always browse www.reddit.com or www.pinterest.com. Reddit is a website that hosts many different online forums. Pinterest is an image-sharing and social media website. Another website for all things entertainment is www.fandom.com, a website that hosts wikis (or pages dedicated to one topic). All of these are free to use but be sure to check the terms and service agreements so you know what the rules are.
There are fandoms for just about anything. There are online communities following YouTubers, bands, sports teams, videogames, movies, shows, authors, book series, literary genres, and so much more. Speaking of literature- if you are on Instagram you can search for #bookstagram or on TikTok you can search for #booktok to find readers with similar interests. I have found several new favorites by looking at my #booktok feed. If you prefer something more local be sure to get a copy of “Woman of Light” by Kali Fajardo-Anstine for the Highlands County Library System’s quarterly book club. The meeting to discuss this book will be Sept. 7 at 10 a.m.
