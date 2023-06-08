Five ‘o clock and the figurative whistle blew at the Lake Placid Police Department on June 2. Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler clocked out for the last time as the top cop in the Town of Murals.
Fansler has been a staple in the Lake Placid community for some time. He has been on the force for 20 years, since 2003, hired straight from graduating from the police academy by then-Chief Phil Williams.
Fansler worked his way through the ranks. Williams, who most recently was the town administrator for Lake Placid, promoted Fansler to chief in 2013. Fansler filled Williams’ shoes when he left law enforcement to take the administrator position. On a side note, Williams officially retired at the end of business on Monday.
After announcing his retirement in January, it caused many to wonder what’s next for the officers in the department. It was thought Captain Mark Schneider would serve as interim chief. However, during a special meeting of the Town Council on May 19, Schneider was promoted to chief.
“It has truly been an honor to have been given the opportunities that I never have dreamed of for myself, but God made a way for me to experience each one,” Fansler said previously.
Fansler’s officers and administration will miss him.
“When you work with someone for very long in this career you experience the full range of emotions,” Det. Sgt. Stuart Troutman said. “Working with Chief Fansler, I’ve had many good times, proud moments, frustrations and tragedy that comes with the territory. He’s been a great friend and mentor that has had a huge influence in making me the officer I am today, from day one. I’m grateful for his guidance and leadership and thankful for his patience. He will be sorely missed but we wish him all the best in his next chapter.”
Being a boss isn’t easy. Someone has to make policies and changes that don’t always make people happy. However, change is easier to handle when there is respect.
“Working with Chief Fansler for the past 20 years has been a gift,” the new Chief Mark Schneider said. “While we have not always agreed, we have a mutual respect and pushed each other to increase our knowledge and performance. I will miss working with Chief Fansler and wish him well in his future endeavors.”
Fansler was a popular chief with most of the residents. Under his watch, many community outreaches took place. The initiatives were to promote safety to the town’s and county’s residents with classes and educational events such as the women’s self defense classes, the community Halloween event, concealed weapons carry, babysitting classes and more.
Sgt. Mostyn Mullins’s heart is in serving his community. He is grateful Fansler let him and the other officers serve the community. Mullins and others went through classes on their own time in order to become certified in different outreaches such as the bike rodeos and the car seat program.
James and his wife Olivia have started J&O Rustic Designs, a woodcraft business. James will be kept busy during his retirement.
No one can foretell the future, but officers, the Fanslers and town are all looking forward to seeing what it brings.