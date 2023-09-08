Book banning is when individuals, governments or organizations remove books from libraries, schools, or bookstores because they disagree with their contents, ideas or themes. Attempts to ban printed materials have occurred since the invention of the printing press and are the most prevalent form of censorship in the United States.
The American Library Association (ALA) documented a record-breaking 1,269 demands to censor or ban library books and resources in 2022 targeting 2,571 separate titles.
Removing or restricting books from libraries because of their contents infringes on freedom of speech. Creators have a right to express their ideas and experiences, likewise, readers have a right to access such titles.
Books are mainly challenged under the guise of protecting communities, particularly youth from materials that contain “dangerous” themes. However, since everyone has a different opinion on what is problematic, there is no universal standard. Whether or not a book is too graphic or explicit should be a choice individuals make for themselves or parents make for their own children.
The increase in book bannings across schools and public libraries limits materials that can have a profound impact on people’s lives. Books aren’t just entertainment, they have the power to influence perspectives, can help process life’s complexities, and can provide much-needed representation.
Here are two of my personal favorite banned books.
1. “Speak” by Laurie Halse Anderson
“Speak” follows Melinda as she starts her freshman year of high school ostracized by her former friends and classmates. During the summer she called the police and broke up a party. What no one knows is that at the party Melinda was raped and called the police for help, but she was not able to voice what happened to her. As the school year progresses, Melinda falls into a depressive state barely being able to talk as her isolation and pain overcome her. Eventually, by voicing what happened to her and confronting her attacker she is able to move forward.
“Speak” was originally published in 1999 and has remained relevant ever since. According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), 1 in 6 American women have been the victim of an attempted or completed rape. Melinda’s story gives a voice to survivors, like author Anderson who drew on her own sexual assault to write Speak. Listed on the ALA’s Top 100 Banned Books of All Time list, Speak has frequently been challenged and censored.
Many criticize the book for dealing with such heavy material for a young adult book, however, sexual violence is something experienced across all ages. Speak allows young audiences to process the darker aspects of life and learn about resilience.
I read “Speak” last year and found it to be one of the most moving books I have ever read. Melinda’s narration is witty and snarky as she observes the high school experience. Her inner dialog about the absurdity of school cliques, the unfairness of certain teachers, and the distance she feels from her parents all resonate. While the story focuses on her personal journey of recovery, there is a universal connection for anyone who went through high school.
The book also has a positive message about art as therapy. The only class Melinda likes is art, where she is encouraged to express herself. Her art teacher, Mr. Freeman, is a supportive presence in her life and is the first person she opens up to about her rape.
Overall, “Speak” is a powerful story about overcoming trauma and finding your voice. Its continued banning silences the voices of survivors by preventing the book from reaching audiences.
2. “A Court of Mist and Fury” by Sarah J. Maas
“A Court of Mist and Fury” is the second book in Sarah J. Maas’s wildly popular young adult fantasy series A Court of Thorns and Roses. The series has sold over 13 million copies worldwide and is currently in development for a TV series. The series follows Feyre, a young huntress who after killing a faerie is drawn into the magical fae world and must fight to survive.
Originally released in 2015 the series avoided most public scrutiny, until last year when it was named in a lawsuit against bookseller Barnes & Noble. The lawsuit filed in Virginia sought to restrict the store from selling “obscene” books to minors. As discussed before what one individual deems explicit is not a universal standard, this lawsuit if upheld would have had drastic ramifications. While most book bans in the United States focus on access to titles in school or public libraries, this restriction would take away individuals’ rights to buy books for themselves. Thankfully, the case was dismissed by a judge, however it does illustrate the continued threat freedom of speech is under.
Supporters of the lawsuit view “A Court of Mist and Fury” as being too graphic for readers under the age of 18. This case is personal for me because Sarah J. Maas was one of my favorite authors in my teenage years. I received the first book in A Court of Thorns and Roses series from my best friend for my 15th birthday. I remember vividly reading the book for the first time staying up till 3 a.m. one summer night, live texting my friend as I flew through the chapters.
On release day for “A Court of Mist and Fury,” I went to my local Books-A-Million and bought a copy. The ALA’s Top Banned Books of 2022 list had “A Court of Mist and Fury” listed as the 10th most challenged book of the year, with 48 challenges. I was so excited to continue the series and it really hurts to think I wouldn’t have been able to. Sarah J. Maas was my introduction to high fantasy books and the sweeping worldbuilding, action, and romance pushed me to read more in the genre.
Regardless of the intentions, banning and restricting books creates a culture of fear. Where creators are afraid to authentically share their experiences or ideas and audiences are denied access to titles that can change their lives. Whether a book covers serious topics like sexual assault or is a fun genre romance, all have merit and deserve to reach their intended audience.
