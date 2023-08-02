Favorite reads of 2023”Nothing to See Here” by Kevin Wilson
“Nothing to See Here” had me simultaneously laughing out loud at absurd situations and tearing up in joy at tender moments.
The novel begins with the protagonist Lillian living in her mom’s attic and working dead-end cashier jobs. Her life is changed when an old high school friend asks for her help taking care of her new stepchildren. The twins, Bessie and Roland, are unkempt hellions who, when upset, spontaneously combust.
While the premise of children catching on fire is fantastical, the story itself is grounded by relatable themes. Bessie and Roland feel ostracized from the world by their extraordinary ability and have been neglected by every adult in their lives. While caring for the children, Lillian finds deeper meaning in her life and resolves to be the stable supportive presence they deserve.
“Nothing to See Here” is magical realism at its best, perfectly balancing warmth with dark humor and never getting overly mushy or sentimental.
”I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy
Still sitting comfortably on the New York Times Bestsellers list for almost a year now, “I’m Glad My Mom Died” is almost unavoidable. Jennette McCurdy is most famous for her role in Nickelodeon’s tween sitcom ICarly (2007-2012) as Sam Puckett, the smart-mouthed delinquent best friend of the title character.
Her memoir goes into detail of the complicated relationship she had with her overbearing mother who pushed her into acting, her struggles with eating disorders, and the pressure of being in the spotlight. McCurdy voices her mental health troubles with great candor and sharp wit.
Favorite watches of 2023”Pearl” (2022)
“Pearl” is a twisted horror film that follows a young woman who dreams of leaving her isolated family farm and becoming a movie star.
Set in 1918 during the influenza pandemic, the lead character Pearl is dissatisfied with her tedious life. With her husband fighting in World War I, she is left to care for her ailing father and perform farm chores under the critical eye of her domineering mother. Pearl’s only escape is an upcoming audition for a traveling show’s chorus; she is willing to do anything to make her dream come true. Soon the axes start flying and the bodies start falling.
The movie is gorgeously filmed in bright daylight with vivid Technicolor reds, greens and blues, which are at odds with the gory violence. The lead actress, Mia Goth, gives an amazing performance teetering between naive vulnerability and psychotic aggression.
Joe Pickett (2021-)
Based on the bestselling book series of the same name by C.J Box, the TV series follows Wyoming game warden Joe Pickett and his family who live in a small town near Yellowstone. Pickett gets drawn into the town’s corruption when a local poacher is found murdered outside his home.
The mystery and action of the series are engaging; it’s filled with beautiful landscape shots that add to the escapism. Joe Pickett is perfect for fans of the Western genre and the first season is only 10 episodes so it can easily be binged in a weekend.
Most anticipated upcoming releasesNew Books of 2023“Enchanted to Meet You” by Meg Cabot (releasing in September)
Meg Cabot is one of my favorite authors and has published over 50 novels for children, teens and adults. Cabot’s smash hit young adult series, The Princess Diaries, was the basis for the Disney films starring Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews. All of her books are adorable, romantic comedies that make for quick light reads.
“Enchanted to Meet You” is the first book in her new Witches of West Harbor series, which follows a witch named Jessica as she teams up with a handsome stranger to save her quaint coastal town from evil forces. Releasing at the end of summer, “Enchanted to Meet You” promises to be a fun beach read.
”Mermaids Never Drown: Tales to Dive For” (releasing in September)
Fourteen young adult authors share their different takes on mermaid legends in this new short story collection. Each author brings their own voice to a range of tales exploring themes of love, fear, rage and humor. Highlighted stories include a siren falling in love with Poseidon’s son and a Vietnamese mermaid caught between the human and ocean worlds.
New watches of 2023”The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” (releasing in theaters this November)
The Hunger Games book and movie series was a defining moment in pop culture during the 2010s that spurred a teen dystopian craze with adaptations of “The Maze Runner” and “Divergent” quickly following. The original movies follow Katniss Everdeen as she is forced to fight to the death in a public arena and eventually becomes a figurehead to take down the oppressive government.
“The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” is a prequel movie set 64 years before the events of the first Hunger Games. It focuses on Coriolanus Snow, the villain of the first books as he strives to gain power and slowly evolves into a tyrannical leader.
If you haven’t read any of the books or watched any of the movies, I highly recommend catching up before the new installment releases. The Hunger Games is an action-packed popcorn experience that shouldn’t be missed.
”True Detective: Night Country” (releasing late 2023 on HBO)
“True Detective: Night Country” is the fourth installment in HBO’s anthology crime drama series. Each season of the show centers on new detectives as they hunt down murders and face their personal demons.
This upcoming season stars Jodie Foster as she investigates eight men who have gone missing from a research facility in the middle of the Alaskan winter. I am very excited to see Jodie Foster return to the detective role; her performance in “Silence of the Lambs” (1991) is an all-time great.
Additionally, the setting of Alaska in winter heightens the tension and stakes. The timeline of the show is during polar night (when Alaska lacks sunlight for months). The trailer shows police trying to process the crime scene in a barren field surrounded by darkness as snow rapidly covers the land.
The release date is not set yet, but it’s expected to be at the end of the year around the start of winter, fitting for the snowy bleak story.
Please check out the books, movies and shows mentioned above at your local library. For further information on the Highlands County libraries and the titles above, visit us at www.myhlc.org to browse the library catalog, see upcoming library announcements, and register to receive our monthly newsletter directly to your inbox. Please feel free to follow the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners on Facebook for more info as well.