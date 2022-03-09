Feminism, by definition, is the political, economic and social equality of women. Basically, feminists believe that men and women should have equal rights and opportunities. Feminism is not a radical idea. It does not seek to negate the achievements of men but rather to celebrate the achievements of women. Although feminism rejects stereotypical gender roles, it does not demand that women work outside the home or take on historically masculine roles. It strives to advance the notion that women can choose what they want to be, that women should be taken seriously and that women should have a voice.
Feminism in some form or other has existed since ancient times. As early as 375 B.C.E. Plato wrote that women had “natural capacities” equal to men for governing and defending ancient Greece. In the 15th century, Mary Wollstonecraft wrote “A Vindication of the Rights of Woman” arguing that women were not naturally inferior to men, they simply appeared to be since they were denied access to education. First Lady Abigail Adams threatened rebellion if women were not given access to education, property ownership and voting rights. Female activists such as Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Frances Ellen Watkins Harper, Mabel Ping-Hua Lee, Luisa Capetillo, Susan B. Anthony, Simone de Beauvoir, Betty Friedan, Gloria Steinem, Bella Abzug, Shirley Chisholm, Angela Davis, Alice Walker, Anita Hill, Kimberlé Crenshaw, and Elsa Barkley Brown have fought and suffered so that women today can have rights equal to those of men ... rights that we now take for granted such as voting and owning property. It was not until the 1960s that women were allowed to open a bank account and the 1970s when women became eligible to have a credit card in their own name without a husband’s signature.
We honor these women by claiming feminism as our own; by saying out loud that we are feminists and encouraging those around us to do the same, both women and men. We honor them by teaching our children, girls and boys, their stories. Visit your library to check out some of their stories or check out one of these “Recent Release,” non-fiction titles about some more amazing women.
- “Secrets of the sprakkar: Iceland’s Extraordinary Women and How They Are Changing the World” by Eliza Reid (305.4 Rei). Iceland is the best place on earth to be a woman – but why? For the past 12 years, the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report has ranked Iceland number one on its list of countries closing the gap in equality between men and women.
- “When Women Invented Television: the Untold Story of the Female Powerhouses Who Pioneered the Way We Watch Today” by Jennifer Keishin Armstrong (791.45092 Arm). The best-selling author of Seinfeldia documents the lesser-known story of how four trailblazing women from the radio era, including Irna Phillips, Gertrude Berg, Hazel Scott and Betty White, helped establish the foundation of the modern television industry.
- “Liberty is Sweet: the Hidden History of the American Revolution” by Woody Holton (973.308 Hol). A celebrated scholar’s history of the American Revolution, from its origins to its aftermath, which emphasizes the contributions of groups usually omitted in this story: Native Americans, African Americans, and women.
- “Come Fly the World: the Jet-Age Story of the Women of Pan Am” by Julia Cooke (387.7 Coo). A lively, unexpected portrait of the jet-age stewardesses serving on iconic Pan Am airways between 1966 and 1975.
- “Wildcat: the untold story of Pearl Hart, the Wild West’s most notorious woman bandit” by John Boessenecker (921 Hart). On May 30, 1899 Pearl Hart, disguised as a man, held up a stagecoach in Arizona and robbed the passengers at gunpoint. Soon word of the heist by “The Bandit Queen” spread. Pearl Hart went on to become a media sensation and the most notorious female outlaw on the Western frontier.
- “The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation” by Anna Malaika Tubbs (306.874 Tub). The story of the three women who used their strength and motherhood to push their children toward greatness, all with a conviction that every human being deserves dignity and respect, despite the rampant discrimination they faced.
- “Unbound: My Story of Liberation and the Birth of the Me Too Movement” by Tarana Burke (921 Burke). Tarana Burke debuts a powerful memoir about her own journey to saying those two simple yet infinitely powerful words – me too – and how she brought empathy back to an entire generation in one of the largest cultural events in American history.
- “New Women in the Old West: From Settlers to Suffragists, an Untold American Story” by Winifred Gallagher (305.40978 Gal). A riveting history of the American West told for the first time through the pioneering women who used the challenges of migration and settlement as opportunities to advocate for their rights, and transformed the country in the process.
- “Eighty Days: Nellie Bly and Elizabeth Bisland’s History-Making Race Around the World” by MatthewGoodman (910.41 Goo). On Nov. 14, 1889, two young female journalists raced against one another, determined to outdo Jules Verne’s fictional hero and circle the globe in less than 80 days.
- “The Secret History of Home Economics: How Trailblazing Women Harnessed the Power of Home and Changed the Way We Live” by Danielle Dreilinger (640.92 Dre). Home economics followed the currents of American culture even as it shaped them.
Being a feminist is the greatest way to support women and Women’s History Month is the perfect time to show this support. Support the rights of the women you love. Support feminism.
