SEBRING — A menorah lighting ceremony celebrating Chanukkah was held on Sunday evening, Dec. 29th, at Sadie Kahn Park in downtown Sebring. The ceremony was led by Rabbi Moshe Lazaro of the Chabad Jewish Center in Lakeland.
Chanukkah is an alternate spelling of Hanukkah and refers to the same Jewish holiday. In 2019, Chanukkah began at sunset on Sunday, Dec. 22, and ended at nightfall on Monday, Dec. 30. It is the eight-day wintertime ‘festival of lights,’ celebrated with a nightly menorah lighting and special blessings.
The Hebrew word Chanukkah means ‘dedication’ and celebrates the re-dedication of the Holy Temple. In the 2nd century BC, the holy land was ruled by the Seleucids. They tried to force the people of Israel to accept their culture and beliefs.
A group of Jews, led by Judah the Maccabee, defeated them and reclaimed the Holy Temple. When they went to light the temple’s menorah (candelabrum) they only found enough oil to keep it lit for one day. Miraculously, that small amount of oil lasted for eight days.
The heart of the festival is the nightly menorah lighting. There are nine flames, one of which is the Shamash (attendant) that is always used to light the others. Special blessings and prayers are recited and traditional songs are sung.
Rabbi Moshe Lazaro and Mayor John Shoop each said a few works of welcome to guests attending the celebration.
Friends and families gathered in Sadie Kahn Park, which is on North Ridgewood in downtown Sebring. There is a huge mural of Michael and Sadie Kahn, created by artist Ken Treister, honoring their contributions in the Jewish community.
“My good friend, Bob Hummel, said my family should be honored here. Ken Treister designed and painted the mural. He also designed the benches, the lights, the bamboo sculpture and even the ground covering,” said Marvin Kahn, son of Michael and Sadie.
“My father opened Kahn’s Department Store in 1922 and met with Mr. Sebring. He welcomed us as friends and also offered a lot where the Jewish community could build a synagogue. My father built it off of Pine Street in 1925.”
The original storefront where Kahn’s Department Store was located still stands next to the old Nan-ces-o-wee Hotel at 139 North Ridgewood Drive.
“Dad used to come to work around 4 a.m. He met with his friends across the street at Mark’s Café for coffee. There he met Mr. Crutchfield and Mr. May. He became interested in the citrus groves and bought his first orange grove in 1933. Great friendships were created there,” Marvin Kahn said.
Since the miracle of Chanukkah involves oil, it is customary to eat foods fried in oil to celebrate. Some of the holiday favorites are latke (potato cakes) and sufganya (donuts).
Lazaro’s children passed out the homemade donuts to the guests at the ceremony. Butch and Eileen Tork enjoyed the tasty treat, celebrating an important event.
“We’re here to support the people in the Jewish community and hope we can always enjoy this type of religious freedom,” Eileen said.
The game of dreidel (four-sided spinning tops bearing the Hebrew letters, nun, gimmel, hey and shin) was available for anyone to play. The letters stand for ‘a great miracle happened there’ (which refers to in Jerusalem) or ‘a great miracle happened here’ (if you’re actually in Jerusalem).
“Children were not allowed to pray during the destruction of the synagogue,” Mary Ann Romer explained. “Playing dreidel provided a way to teach and learn while they were playing a game.”
Lazaro lit the menorah candles with the help of his young sons, one by one until they were all illuminated. He then spoke about the Torah readings and the ideas of physicality and spirituality.
“These ideas are not only for one’s self, they need to be understood and the message spread to all,” Lazaro said. “This is the maximum potential of light and is meant to inspire for the entire year.”