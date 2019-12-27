LAKE PLACID — The Florida Highway Patrol has released the names of the deceased from the Christmas Eve wreck that ended in tragedy just after 3:30 a.m.
The head-on wreck happened at 3:40 a.m. on State Road 70 near County Road 721 off 9 Mile Grade. Two people died, three people were transported to Raulerson Hospital in Okeechobee and two others were uninjured.
The FHP media release stated Jacob Violette, 21, of Vero Beach, died as well as Jean Filemond, 46, of Port St. Lucie.
According to reports, Violette was driving a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup truck alone. Filemond was driving a 2006 Ford E350 with five passengers aboard. Passenger number one was David Larose, 37 of Immokalee, who was taken to Raulerson Hospital even though the report said he had no injuries. Willy Antoine, 44, of Homestead went to Raulerson Hospital with serious injuries. Filius Pierre, 40, of Fort Pierce, was taken to Raulerson Hospital with serious injuries. Capable Francois , 42, of Palm Springs received no injuries and did not need to be transported. Valsaint Fevilien, 40, of Fort Pierce did not have injuries that needed treatment.
According to the FHP report, Violette was driving his pickup truck west in the eastbound lane of SR 70. Meanwhile, Filemond was driving his van east in the same eastbound lane. SR 70 has only one eastbound lane and one westbound lane in that area.
Filemond tried to steer to the right in order to avoid the truck but the front left of the truck hit the front left of the van. The powerful crash sent the pickup spinning and traveling northwest. It traveled to the grass of the shoulder on the north side and flipped on its side. The van also overturned on its right side on the southern shoulder of the SR 70.
Next of kin has been notified for the decedents. The report shows that everyone was wearing a seat belt. It states that there was no alcohol involved with anyone in the van. The release said it was unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor with Violette. There are no charges at this time as the investigation.