SEBRING — The Heartland American-Israeli Initiative has been a strong voice for America’s long term relationship with Israel. The group was formed by Jews and Christians who come together monthly during the winter-spring to hear compelling speakers on varied topics related to Israel, the spread of anti-Semitism and how the two democracies can continue to work together for the good of the world.
Besides monthly luncheon meetings held at the Inn on the Lake in Sebring, the Initiative has sponsored breakfasts and trips to various Holocaust Memorials and Museums. They have been blessed to meet and listen to stories told by Holocaust survivors. Many have had the opportunity to visit the Holy Land.
Laurie Cardozo Moore spoke to the group two years ago and her talk was so moving and enlightening that she is invited back Wednesday, May 12 for those who have not had the opportunity to hear her message of how America’s child are often being indoctrinated in harmful ways. This will be the last meeting of HAII until fall.
Moore is Founder/President of Proclaiming Justice to the Nations, a globally respected ‘go to’ voice on the frontlines in the battle for the ideological, social, moral and civic mind of America’s next generation.
Her topic will be “Taking Back America’s Children. Moore’s original “wake up call” on the state of America’s educational system was the discovery of...content in her own children’s textbooks.
The revelation of the early seeds of indoctrination of America’s children began her quest in the early 2020s to bring awareness and change through every avenue she could reach.
She has met with Gov. Ron DeSantis to discuss educational issues and provide middle school civics curriculum reviews for the Florida Department of Education.
Among her numerous awards is The Friend of Israel Award from The Center For Jewish Awareness. She also serves on the Tennessee Textbooks Instructional Materials Quality Commission and has appeared on National Television. She has five home schooled children.
The public like all HAII luncheons is invited to Moore’s presentation. It will be held at the Inn on the Lake in Sebring. The luncheon begins with ordering off their selected menu at 11:45 a.m. Her talk with questions after will commence at noon. Direction to the luncheon/meeting room is listed in the hotel lobby.
For more information please contact HAII Founder Justine Devlin at jdevlin@centurylink.net.