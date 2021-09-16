Being a parent is hard and much of the time we need a little extra support. The task of preparing for a first pregnancy can be overwhelming and then the prospect of taking care of the child after they are born can be even more daunting. No matter what type of parent you are, at some point you might find yourself in need of expert advice.
Public libraries have long been trusted sources of information. Many libraries have specially curated collections for certain audiences. Heartland Library Cooperative patrons have access to a Parenting Collection which is chock full of books for almost any parenting scenario you can think of.
First-time parents might find these titles helpful:
- “The bottom line for baby: from sleep training to screens, thumb sucking to tummy time – what the science says” by Tina Payne Bryson, Ph.D.
- “The nanny manual: how to choose and nurture the perfect childcare partner for your family” by Alyce Desrosiers
- “What to know before seeing your pediatrician: an illustrated guide for parents” by Peter Jung, M.D.
- “The Montessori baby: a parent’s guide to nurturing your baby with love, respect, and understanding” by Simone Davies
- “Caring for your baby and young child: birth to age 5”
These books will be helpful for parents with school-age children:
- “Rethinking school: how to take charge of your child’s education” by Susan Wise Bauer
- “Bringing up bookmonsters: the joyful way to turn your child into a fearless, ravenous reader” by Amber Ankowski, Ph.D.
- “Parenting through puberty: mood swings, acne, and growing pains” by Suanne Kowal-Connelly, MD, FAAP
- “Differently Wired: raising an exceptional child in a conventional world” by Deborah Reber
- “Raising can-do kids: giving children the tools to thrive in a fast-changing world” by Richard Rende, Ph.D. & Jen Prosek
For parents of teens, you might find these books interesting:
- “Breaking the code: two teens reveal the secrets of better parent-child communication” by Lara Fox and Hilary Frankel
- “Parenting the addicted teen: a 5-step foundational program” by Barbara Krovitz-Neren
- “Why girls talk and what they’re really saying: a parent’s survival guide to connecting with your teen” by Susan Morris Shaffer and Linda Perlman Gordon
- “Why boys don’t talk – and why it matters: a parent’s survival guide to connecting with your teen” by Susan Morris Shaffer & Linda Perlman Gordon
- “Book crush: for kids and teens; recommended reading for every mood, moment, and interest” by Nancy Pearl.
In addition to the items found in the library, you also have access to free resources online with your library card. Universal Class offers hundreds of continuing education courses and with a quick search for “parenting,” you can find half a dozen right off the bat.
Florida residents have free access to scholarly databases, journals, and articles through the Florida Electronic Library. A quick search on www.flelibrary.com for the word “parenting” will result in numerous results from trusted sources.
Heartland Library Cooperative cardholders have two ebook services available for free- Axis 360 and Overdrive. Both of these services have apps available to download and they are quite simple to use. Simply log in with your library card and search “parenting” to find your next read.
With free internet, computer use, and readily available materials, your local libraries have everything to be the best parent you can be.