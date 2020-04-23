It’s that time of the year again, when people around the country celebrate National Library Week. Established in 1958 by the American Library Association, April 19-25, is a time to highlight the changing role of libraries, librarians and library workers.
The theme for this year was originally “Find Your Place at the Library” but, just like the transformation National Library Week is meant to celebrate, now reflects current times with, “Find the Library at Your Place.”
Your library has always been here for you — and it still is now!
Libraries offer all kinds of electronic resources and your Highlands County Library System is no different. Whether you frequent the branch in Avon Park, Sebring, or Lake Placid, you’ll still have access to the e-book and audiobook providers Overdrive and Axis360. Universal Class gives you access to over 500 online classes which you can take at your own pace that are all taught by real professors. If you’re interested in genealogy, you can always utilize HeritageQuest. All these resources are available to you right now at www.myhlc.org.
If you visit the county’s website at www.highlandsfl.gov, you’ll find Recorded Books Digital or RBD, which offers e-books, audiobooks, magazines, and language learning. First time RBD library members can call us Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to obtain their one time setup code. Call the Sebring line and it will reach us at 863-402-6716.
While Overdrive is a massive and well-known subscription service, your librarians are continuously adding to the local collections on Axis360 and Recorded Books Digital. If you have suggestions for titles you would like to see don’t hesitate to let us know. For instance, your Sebring librarian has recently added many children’s and young adult titles in addition to popular fiction to Axis360 and your Lake Placid librarian knows how much her people love a good western (you should see all the cowboys on RBD now!).
While these resources require an existing library membership, don’t forget that each and every person in Florida has access to the Florida Electronic Library at www.flelibrary.com. “Since 2003, the FEL has provided over 190 million articles, e-books, videos and other electronic resources to the citizens of Florida.”
Libraries have always been safe, inexpensive, judgement-free spaces staffed by people who genuinely care about your well-being and want to provide for your wants and needs. It may be hard to remember that when you can’t come in and see us, but we are still and will always be thinking of you. We hope you will take that to heart and find comfort in your library at your place.