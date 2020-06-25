LAKE PLACID — Emily E. Finke has never been one to let the grass grow under her feet. She has been a creative force most of her life. She has performed on the stages of Carnegie Hall in New York City and The Sydney Opera House in Australia. Now, at the ripe old age of 20, Finke is set to release her first single, “A Patriot’s Prayer,” worldwide on July 1.
The song was written, arranged, and produced by the singer herself.
“I wrote the song almost a year ago,” said Finke. “I wrote the lyrics and the melody and then spent probably the next six months writing the arrangement. About six months later we recorded it, had it mixed, mastered and got everything ready for the release.”
The song is an anthem as well as a plea for America to overcome our differences and issues, to rise in victory and unity as one people. As American people.
“I spoke of being a young American trying to promote these ‘old fashioned’ American ideas and values,” Finke explains, “but I also want to stress that the song and what it’s about is for all Americans, regardless of age or political party.
“American ideas should go beyond political parties and differences and be something that can and should unite all Americans’” Finke elaborated. “No matter whether someone is a Democrat, Republican, independent, conservative, liberal, moderate or whatever someone chooses to call themselves, we as Americans should all have pride in this country.
“It’s kind of straightforward in the fact that it’s a patriotic song. I just really wanted to share my heart for this country and what I believe. Patriotism, I feel, is kind of being lost. Especially when it comes to my generation.”
The song was recorded at famed Criteria Studios in Miami. Other acts to have recorded at the storied facility include The Eagles, Grand Funk, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band.
Although a multi-instrumentalists herself, with all her other duties involved with the recording of “A Patriot’s Prayer,” Finke decided to let other musicians do the playing. Among those was violinist Alan Grunfeld.
Grunfeld is known for his work with Barbara Striesand and the John Williams Orchestra. Among Williams’ accomplishments are the scores for “Close Encounters Of The Third Kind,” “ET: The Extra-Terrestrial,” the Indian Jones movies and “Schindler’s List.”
“After this release, I have two more releases coming in the following two months,” Finke continued. ”In that day that we had at Criteria, we recorded five songs. I will be releasing three of them (including “A Patriot’s Prayer”) in the next three months.
“As far as my plans go, it’s to focus on this release and the music video for it. About the same time this (song) goes live, I have to start on the next release and then do that all over again for the third. It’s just a lot of work getting ready for the release of these three songs. After that, it will probably be after the new year but I do have plans to record an album.”
In addition to her talents as an accomplished vocalist, and other aforementioned musical skills, Finke is also involved in acting, modeling, writing, directing as well as many various and sundry hobbies and endeavors, She is inspired by her Christian faith, classical training and love of music from the 1900s-1960s,
“God has been so good to me. Sometimes I don’t even know how to process all that. I’m just me and I do my thing.”
For more information on Emily Finke go to:
www.instagram.com/emily_e_finke