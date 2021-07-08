The morning sun shone through the pine needles and trees of the Hammock as people warmed up. A black bear sprinted across the road and still-wet patches of grass.
About 15 minutes later, Chet Brojek donning a bright-red sequence hat, called for runners to their marks and sent them off as a large group of people started its Independence Day off with a run in the woods.
The 27th Annual Firecracker 5K took place early Sunday morning in Highlands Hammock State Park. It returned in-person after going virtual in 2020 to keep everyone safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brojek, the organizer of the event, said they were delighted to have the race back in-person to run the three-mile loop in the state park. Only a handful participated virtually as the Firecracker 5K attracted 137 registrants.
Now, that number might be down from those of years’ past but Brojek was happy to get as many as he did. The race was on a Sunday and in the middle of a long weekend thanks to the Fourth thus resulting in some potential participants not to register or run.
Fortunately, he said the event was still able to raise several thousand dollars with the final tally still being tabulated.
He traditionally uses the funds to help aid Avon Park High School’s cross country team. However, the coach/volunteer of 43 years said part of the money will help the track program too.
“We are getting a rubberized track for the first time,” he said. “And so that necessitates eight to 10 new starting blocks for that surface. So, I was telling the participants that they helped raise money for that.”
Will Durrance took first place overall and in the Male Open category as he clocked in a time of 16:56.0. Durrance competed in distance running at West Jessamine High School in Kentucky. He’s continuing his athletic career at Division II Biola University in California. He was glad events like the Firecracker 5K are back in-person.
Durrance is planning to run more in the 8K to 10K range in college so he saw Sunday as a perfect opportunity to help him get ready for the next level as he was pleased with his time.
“I’ve just been doing lots of base training right now for college and not much speed work,” he said. “So, running under 17 (minutes) was the goal and I hit it and so I’m really happy about that.”
He wasn’t alone either as his brother David finished third overall and his father Richard finished ninth.
Meanwhile, Lake Placid’s Carlyn Bobo posted a time of 22:00.3 for a first-place finish in the Female Open category. She felt good about her time but said Sunday was more for fun as she ran with her trainer. She said it’s enjoyable to just run rather than focus on things like times.
Bobo said she’s a distance runner for Lake Placid High School. The 16-year-old ran the for the cross country team and in the 800, 1600 and 3200 meters for track during the 2020-2021 school year. The 10th-grader also participates in half-marathons and full-marathons outside of school.
The oldest participant was 84-year-old Doris Welshans of Sebring. She finished at 112 with a time of 54:27.8. Additionally, a man 11 years Welshans’s junior finished at 15th overall as Terry Engle recorded a time of 24:33.0.
Despite the humidity, the Hammock’s shade helped people stay cool and set a good tone for rest of their Independence Day.