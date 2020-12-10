SEBRING — With an American flag draped over him and another flag flying above him on Sebring Parkway, firefighters bore late Assistant Fire Chief Steven Robertson one last time on Saturday, remembering his passion for good training and building friendships in the community. A procession followed his Saturday morning funeral at St. Agnes Episcopal Church.
His casket rode atop West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department Engine 7, one of the newer engines of the West Sebring fleet, led and followed by West Sebring engines and brush trucks that took him to Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Along the way, at a spot even with the off-Parkway address of West Sebring Station 9, members of Sebring Fire Department had parked Aerial 15, raised the ladder and flown a flag in honor of his passing.