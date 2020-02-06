SEBRING — If you had a Lionel train under your Christmas tree when you were young you must visit the Sebring Model Railroad Club’s exhibition. You can view moving models, talk with old-time model builders at Fireman’s Field at the Center State Building No. 3 in Sebring until Feb. 15.
Model train building started in 1784. It had a specific purpose. Designers carefully built trains to scale to understand the mechanics of trains before building the actual full size engines and cars. Today models include engines, box, refrigerator, cattle, coal, tank, other freight cars passenger cars and cabooses.
In 1901, Joshua Lionel Cowen made the first model of what would become the most popular train set ever. It ran on electric power. Department stores displayed Cowen’s Lionel moving train on tracks in their windows to attract customers to come in, look around and make a purchase. Customers loved the train sets so much they wanted to surprise their children with one under the Christmas tree. That started Cowen to mass produce Lionel train sets.
The hobby became so popular that in 1934 a magazine, “Model Railroader” was published and is still sold today. Models come in many track sizes, but the ones on display in Sebring are referred to as HO gauge which is one-half of Lionel.
Club member Curt Peterson has his HO Amtrak passenger model circling the tracks at the show “It is an exact replica of the Amtrak train that travels through Sebring everyday. Amtrak starts in Miami and heads to New York. Another leaves New York, passes through Sebring and ends in Miami,” said Curt.
Rich Sneed is the club president and he has been making models for nine years, but first got interested in the hobby when he was 12e. He said that his AMPX model tank car is a model of the real one that holds pressed air and gas.
A prize-winning Modular Layout can been viewed at the show. In 1995 it won First Place at the NMRA National Convention in Atlanta.
Bob Matthys was one of the first visitors to the display last week. “I took some photos to get new ideas as I still am involved with the hobby. I have a layout I plan to give to my grandson someday,” he commented.
Club member Ed Kunkel is showing many trains along with his 12 tank cars. When asked how many models he has built he said, “My wife told me I should quit the hobby and open a store since I have so many models.”
The displays are all set up and open for visitors until mid-February. Those interested in pursuing the hobby can join the club for $15 a year. The members are willing and able to offer great suggestions to neophytes.
Besides building trains, club members also have great talent in building bridges, stations, crossings, small villages, depots, stores, trucks, tracks, hills and valleys all made to create an authentic presentation.
A booklet is being sold entitled, “Rails of the Heartland” describing freight services in Florida. It was written to preserve the history of railroading in the Heartland of Florida and surrounding areas. It is available for $5.00.
You can visit, view and be captivated by the talent of the club members Friday, Feb. 7 from 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 8 from 1-10 p.m; Feb. 9 from 1-9 p.m; Feb. 10-14 evenings of Fair Week from 5-10 p.m. The last day of the Fair is Saturday, Feb. 15 and the display is open from 1-10 p.m.
Model railroading is more than a hobby. The models and layouts at the show are simply works of art and are a “must see.”