Fireworks fans in Highlands County were in for a treat over the holiday weekend, as they had their choice of four separate fireworks shows spread out over three nights.
The first show took place Friday at Sun ‘N Lake and as usual, the show didn’t disappoint, drawing a number of spectators for what is always a top-notch display.
On Saturday, it was off to the Avon Park Jaycees annual fireworks show at Donaldson Park on the shores of Lake Verona, where spectators were treated to an amazing show.
On July 4, people had their choice of the annual Sebring fireworks display over Lake Jackson or the Lake Placid Jaycees’ fireworks show over Lake June in Winter, visible from H.L. Bishop Park or Lake June Park. Whichever fireworks show people choose to attend, they made a good choice.