SEBRING — The First Baptist Church of Sebring held their annual Halloween Block Party. Firemen blocked off the streets around the church, which is located at 200 E. Center Avenue, downtown off the Circle. Excited kids and their families were there before the event even started.
“This is such an opportunity with people being outside where we can offer words of encouragement, the word of the Lord and just some safe fun for everyone,” said Lindsey Martinez, Assistant Director of the Church Pre-school. “We’re also doing baptisms tonight.
“We’re also excited to be giving away a 2006 Corvette! Any adult that participates in a three minute presentation about being saved, will get a ticket into the raffle. The car will be given away at the 2021 Race.”
Children arrived with their families, looking forward to the games and food. The Fureigh family attended with their kids heading straight for the inflatables area. Taylor Rental donated the use of the inflatable games and slides for the event.
Westin Davis was dressed as a skeleton, while Hunter Fisher was a fireman. Sylver and Isa Lambert were pretty little princesses. Epsylis was a cute little white unicorn.
“We have food for everyone; hot dogs and smoked sausage sandwiches,” said Pastor Derek Lambert. “The Orange Blossom Baptist Association, which our church is part of, donated the money to buy the food.
“We have representatives here from our Fire Department, Youth for Christ, Cops Adapt units and Living Waters Church.”
There were quite a few brand new bikes lined up that were donated by the Elks Lodge. “They were going to be given out at the Bike Rodeo, but that was cancelled due to COVID, so we’re giving them out now.” Parents could fill out a raffle card for each of their children.
“The Corvette giveaway is very exciting. Any adult who’ll join us for a brief talk about being saved will get an entry into the raffle. People will have the same opportunity during the March 2021 Race, which is where the winner will be drawn,” said Pastor Lambert.
To encourage social distancing, events and play areas were spaced appropriately. There were outside tables and chairs for those who wanted to enjoy their sandwiches while they watched their children have the opportunity to enjoy Halloween during these trying times.