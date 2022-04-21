SEBRING—Reel in the bass for fun and a trophy but more importantly, for a good kid with a life altering diagnosis. The Mackenzie Orth Bass Tournament will be held at safe light to 1 p.m. Boats will leave from 720 Istokpoga Park Access Road in Sebring on Saturday, April 30. Snatch’it Outfitters is hosting the tournament.
The entry fee is $80 per boat with two fishermen. Included in the rules are no live bait, a five fish limit, dead fish penalty and a weigh in to qualify.
Trophies and cash prizes will go home with the first through third pace winners as well as bragging rights.
Mackenzie Orth is a 7-year-old girl who is fighting rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of cancer. Her mother Brittany Henderson, step father Corey Henderson and her father Joe Orth and siblings are a big part of her support system.
The Henderson’s are both nurse practitioners but Brittany has paused her career to take care of Mackenzie. Mackenzie and her mom have to travel frequently for treatments.
Angel Wiggins of Angel Wiggins Marketing is a proud sponsor of the tournament.
“We are doing this to help Mackenzie out,” she said. “My day job is in healthcare. Brittany and Corey are both local nurse practitioners who have partnered to provide care in the community. They have always stepped up to the plate to help those in need. We are doing what we can to support them.”
To register or find more information call 863-381-6522. Registrations can be made in advance or at the dock.