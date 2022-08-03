If you’re the kind of reader who keeps up to date with the book industry and all of its happenings, it’s no secret that romance fiction has continued to rise as one of the best selling genres in the past few years. As someone who consumes romance novels often and finds comfort in a happily ever after, it’s been encouraging to see this once very belittled genre blossom into a space of celebration, community, and, of course, love.
Readers of the genre know no bounds when it comes to supporting romance authors either, with authors like Emily Henry and Jasmine Guillory amassing thousands of followers across social media. Seeing as August is Romance Awareness Month, I thought I’d add to this support by recommending five contemporary romance novels below; they’re filled with effortless banter, satisfying character development, and fun tropes that are guaranteed to make you smile from start to finish.
1. “The Spanish Love Deception” by Elena Armas
Desperate for a date to her sister’s wedding in Spain and a coverup for an out of hand lie, New Yorker Catalina Martin grudgingly resolves to “dating” a man from the office, Aaron Blackford. As the two put on a show to impress Catalina’s harsh family, honest feelings begin to blur the fake ones, and their relationship takes a surprisingly steamy turn.
2. “The Unhoneymooners” by Christina Lauren
Luck is a foreign word for Olivia Torres. Especially on her twin sister’s wedding day, when Olivia has to spend it with the best man (and her nemesis), Ethan Thomas. Just when she thinks the day couldn’t possibly get any worse, food poisoning strikes the entire wedding party – except for Olivia and Ethan. Now a free honeymoon is up for grabs and Olivia is determined to find some luck in the sunny Maui. She just may have to play newlyweds with her nemesis in order to do so …
3. “Yinka, Where is Your Huzband?” by Lizzie Damilola Blackburn
Yinka, an Oxford-educated, British Nigerian woman with a well-paying job and good friends, is constantly fighting to be enough for her mother and aunties. Their only problem? Yinka doesn’t have a husband. But when her cousin is to be married and Yinka needs a date to the wedding, she begins to get serious about finding a partner, commencing Operation Find a Date for Rachel’s Wedding. Though, in the search to do so, Yinka realizes that maybe this quest to find a date is more of a quest to find herself. And, ultimately, how to truly love what she finds.
4. “Meet Me in Paradise” by Libby Hubscher
After experiencing a death in her family, Marin has played everything in life safe, while her wild and carefree sister Sadie has not. When Marin reluctantly agrees to join Sadie for a spa weekend in the island of Saba, her apprehension is kicked into high gear as everything goes wrong. Sadie misses their flight, Marin’s luggage gets mixed up, and the plane turbulence causes Marin to go tumbling into the lap of Lucas Tsai, the handsome stranger who stole her sister’s seat. Marin is finally forced to live outside her comfort zone as she explores the island with Lucas, falling closer and closer to love, and learning that maybe a life of playing it safe isn’t a life worth living after all.
5. “The Matzah Ball” by Jean Meltzer
Despite being a closeted Christmas romance novelist, Rachel Rubenstein-Goldblatt has always shied away from the kind of love she writes about. Though, when her publisher suggests she write a Hanukkah romance, Rachel finds herself determined to find some inspiration at the Matzah Ball – even if it means working with her summer camp archenemy, Jacob Greenberg, who may just become the inspiration Rachel’s looking for.
