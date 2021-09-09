The Cowing family in Sebring is celebrating their mom’s 100th birthday on Thursday, Sept. 9.
When an application for Florence Cowing to be celebrated on the TODAY Show was sent in, they asked for a photo, which was then used to make her a custom jar of Smucker’s.
In her younger days in New York before moving to Florida she worked at Curtis Manufacturing riveting planes for the war.
Here in Sebring, she worked as a nurse in the local nursing homes, as well as being a great cook and a homemaker.
As Eleanor Roosevelt said, “Beautiful young people are accidents of nature, but beautiful old people are works of art.”
Happy 100th birthday Mrs. Cowing!