SEBRING — Highlands Hammock State Park is celebrating Florida and its rich cultural heritage through a Florida Humanities speaker program series that will examine keystones in Florida history, culture, folklore, art and the environment from the 1900s to the present. The three lectures will be held on Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. in the park recreation hall during the months of January, February and March.
The lectures, which are free and open to the public, will be preceded by “Meet and Greet” informal chats, book signings and sales at 6:00 p.m.
Dr. Gary Mormino, Professor Emeritus of History, University of South Florida, St. Petersburg, will present the first program, “A New Florida Dream or Sunset?” Dr. Mormino will reveal how Florida became a Sunbelt megastate, now the third most populous state in the country. He will trace the state’s meteoric rise encompassing revolutions in agriculture, technology, and demographics and will also examine the development of Florida as a retirement mecca and a world tourist destination which resulted from the genius of Walt Disney and the strong attraction of tourists to “the beach.” Visitors will learn about the great social, cultural, and economic forces that transformed Florida into the “Sunshine State” and the impacts that followed.
Professional storyteller Dr. Caren Neile will present the second program, “Short Takes: A Grab Bag of Old Florida Stories” on February 11. Visitors will hear some fascinating yarns culled from Central Florida and other Florida locales.
David Schmidt, curator of the Civilian Conservation Corps Museum at Highlands Hammock State Park, will close the series with a program on “Charles R. Knight: The Artist Who Saw Through Time” on March 3. Not only was Knight a great American wildlife artist whose works hang in natural history museums from New York to Los Angeles, he was also a highly successful WPA artist who completed the 1942 mural of saber-toothed cats and mastodons for the Sebring Post Office, now hanging in the Sebring Public Library.
As the parking is limited, visitors may park in the overflow field and walk or take a tram shuttle to the recreation hall. ADA handicapped parking will also be available at the recreation hall. All of the programs are sponsored by the Florida Humanities with funds provided through a grant from the Florida Humanities with funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities. Additional funding is from the Friends of Highlands Hammock State Park, Inc. and Highlands Hammock State Park.
Highlands Hammock is located at 5931 Hammock Road in Sebring. Park entry fees of $6 per vehicle are waived after 6 p.m. For more information, call 863-386-6094 or visit FloridaStateParks.org/park/Highlands-Hammock.