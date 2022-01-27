NEW YORK — “Stop Right There!” Three words of warning — and three words that Ellen Foley credits with launching her career in music.
It was Foley who belted out the words to Meat Loaf about halfway through their eight-and-a-half minute duet “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” the epic song on his mega-selling 1977 “Bat Out of Hell” album.
Foley is now looking back on the singular experience of making the memorable song as she recalls Meat Loaf and a “beautiful, feisty, joyful friendship” that began in her early 20s. Meat Loaf, born Marvin Lee Aday, died on Thursday at 74.
He was the most unlikely of rock superstars, Foley says.
“I mean, that’s the wild thing,” she said in an interview Friday, when asked to explain the source of his fame. “Who would have thought that at the end of the ‘70s, this 300-pound-plus guy would be a star? But that’s what it was. He was a character, you know, larger than life.”
But, she says, he came at the right time.
“People were ready for this. People were ready to come out of the laid-back Fleetwood Mac ‘70s. And he had an extraordinary voice. I don’t know if he ever took a voice lesson — I think he came out pretty fully formed. First time I ever saw him walk into a rehearsal hall, he was Meat Loaf. He knew what he was.”
It was in the ‘70s that Foley met Meat Loaf, when the two of them were driving around in a blue van, touring with a National Lampoon comedy show. “We got very close,” she said. “You’re on the road, you’re feeling lonely and there are just people you gravitate to.”
She describes him, as others have, as rather a man-child. “I’m not saying that derogatorily,” she noted. “But I think all the women in his life probably ended up sort of caring for him.”
“Bat Out of Hell,” a collaboration with songwriter Jim Steinman and producer Todd Rundgren, overcame mixed reviews to become, via aggressive touring, one of the top-selling albums in history, with worldwide sales of more than 40 million copies.
“I think it was sold off of live performance,” Foley said of the 1977 album. “They toured the heck out of it and people saw him, and were just blown away and bought the record.” And, of course, there was “the wonder of Meat Loaf,” she added. “He was a wonder, truly.”