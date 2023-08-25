Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ, left, and British artist Pat Vale sit for a portrait under Vale’s work titled “See What I See, Pat Vale With Ian Happ,” of views that Happ sees at Wrigley Field on the field and Vale’s cityscapes, a joint venture with Happ’s charity at the Gallery Victor, June 16, in Chicago. Happ brought Vale to Chicago in September 2018 and showed him around Wrigley. It was an odd pairing, considering Vale, a rugby and cricket fan from Bristol in England’s West Country, knew little about baseball. But he got the connection fans have with Wrigley.