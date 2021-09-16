The town is long gone, only a Florida State Historical Marker remains as identification, located on the easement of U.S. 98, just before the Kissimmee River Bridge. The following will provide some information as to what occurred over 100 years ago. The town was located in the area of the Pearce–Lockett Estate at the Highlands County line and Kissimmee River Bridge.
The Seminole Wars began (three wars 1826-1858) as soon as the United States acquired Florida by urging the Seminoles to leave their lands and relocate to Indian Territory, the present day Oklahoma. Some Seminole leaders signed a treaty in 1832 and moved, but other Seminoles refused and fled into the Florida Everglades. The job of the U.S. Army was to capture those who fled.
It was in 1837 when U.S. Col. Zachary Taylor, who later became our 12th United States President, led an army of 1,100 foot soldiers from Tampa to this area along the Kissimmee River, with orders to capture hostile American Indians.
As the soldiers passed along the western shore of the Kissimmee River, Col. Taylor looked for a suitable place to build a pine log fort with a supply station and stockade. A low sand hill overlooking the river seemed the ideal spot. He decided to name the new fort, Fort Basinger, in honor of Lt. William E. Basinger of Georgia, killed in the Dade massacre two years earlier.
In the late 1880s, pioneer families, mostly cattle ranchers, farmers and trappers started moving to the area. They liked the low-lying land, its position on the river and the good pastureland (whenever it was not flooded). Looking back, the Pearce’s were the first settlers in Highlands County in 1874.
The town of Fort Basinger became prosperous as its location along the river allowed it to become a hub of activity where crops were shipped and goods were brought in on steamboats. It was a thriving community for 40 years. The wood-burning paddlewheel steamboats coming from the town of Kissimmee provided shipping connections to railroads for fruits and vegetables to northern markets. The steamboats provided service to all the landings up and down the river.
In its heyday, Fort Basinger had two hotels, two churches, a harness shop, four stores, a post office and the Fort Basinger School. Everything was fine until trains came, bypassing Fort Basinger. Folks began moving away around 1915 to the new towns springing up along the tracks that included the new town of Okeechobee.
Across the river in Okeechobee was another flourishing community — Basinger, or Bassinger, in Okeechobee County. It was also named for that same Georgia lieutenant that was killed. The town’s importance also ended with the coming of trains and automobiles.
Source: Based on “Early Florida History” by Park DeVane; “Pioneer Families of the Kissimmee River” by Kyle Vanlandingham; “The River of the Long Water” by Alma Hetherington; Seminole Wars, Florida Department of State.