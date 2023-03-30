AVON PARK – In a time of uncertainty, it was refreshing to see on Saturday morning how four little girls breathed life back into the downtown Avon Park area.
As they strutted across the stage in their formal gowns for the Tiny Miss Avon Park City of Charm pageant, they looked out to a huge crowd gathered around the center stage for the Springapalooza Mall Festival. Heartland Helping Hands Inc. was instrumental in establishing the Springapalooza Mall Festival this past weekend, March 25-26, in downtown Avon Park.
For years, the Mall Festival was a regular event in Avon Park but fell to the way side 10 years ago that is until Heartland Helping Hands jumped aboard to pump life back into the event. Heartland Helping Hands is an organization that helps local veterans with vision and dental care. The founders of Heartland Helping Hands, Shane and Sherri Eason, made it their mission to return fun events to the downtown.
“My husband’s father is former City Councilman Doug Eason who passed away last July,” Sherri Eason said. “My husband is determined to make his father proud by bringing events back to Avon Park.”
The highlight of the Mall Festival was the crowning of the Tiny Miss Avon Park City of Charm coordinated by Kerri Bryant. The ceremony, which was literally organized in a couple weeks, took place at the center of the event on main stage with only four contestants competing for the title. The winner was Meilani Vegas-Martin of Avon Park. She is the daughter of Jennifer Martin-Cruz. This was her first time to compete in a pageant. All contestants were kindergarteners living in Avon Park. Other contestants were Sutton Jahna, Arlee Gamez and Jaidee Douberley.
Kenlee Wall, who was Miss Avon Park 2019, was one of the judges of the event. She has held the title for four years due to the pandemic. This is the first year the pageant has returned since the COVID outbreak. Chrystal Ham from Wauchula also assisted Wall in judging the contestants. Karen Edsal, principal of Avon Park High School, was the master of ceremony for the pageant.
Each of the contestants were given the challenge to write their own biographies that had to be shared with the audience. Their parents were able to help them spell the words but the words had to be their own.
“When one little girl answered the question, What do you want to be when you grow up?, she said, ‘I want to be a wild animal and chase bunny rabbits,’ the crowd all said ‘Ahh!,’ “ Sherri Eason said. “I feel the event was truly amazing.”
Vendors from around Highlands County lined West Main Street starting from North Museum Avenue to North Verona Avenue. Vendors included food trucks, crafts, clothing vendors and a variety of other products and services. Local businesses also stayed open and offered specials for guests.
A Vintage Car show was also on display. Car collector John Vodde, from Fort Wayne, Ind., displayed his 1948 Chevy Fleetmaster. This was the first car that he purchased at age 17 in 1968.
The entertainment continued with live musical acts and disc jockeys on both days.
Locals like Kimberly Banegas from Avon Park arrived to support the event and the vendors.
“This is a nice event. I grew up here my whole life,” Banegas said. “I remember going to these events like the Blueberry Festival, but over the years they cut back on events. It’s really sad but now that their starting events like this again its nice to see the community come out and support these small businesses because they have a lot to offer.”
Jamie Taylor of Lake Placid said, “I’m here with my mother visiting from Maryland to just enjoy (the event) and check out local vendors.”
Joe Semler offered a chainsaw carving demonstration in front of the Avon Park Community Center. Various other vendors had products or services on display.
Highlands Sun Editor Cindy Marshall contributed to this story.