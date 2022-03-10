SEBRING — The fourth annual IMSA Twelve-Hour Fan Fest revs up from 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 15 in downtown Sebring’s Circle Park. The family-friendly event is free and has something for every race fan.
The IMSA Twelve-Hour Fan Fest marks the start of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts race week. The event is a time for people of all ages to see the race cars up close and have a chance to meet the drivers. Show cars will be near the CRA on Circle Park Drive.
The evening will start off with the popular IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship transporter parade. The public is welcome to bring lawn chairs or blankets to watch the parade and take in the musical entertainment by Raisin’ Cain and DJ Ian Belinger.
Downtown restaurants will be open for business and several food trucks will be along N. Commerce Avenue with a variety of dinner options.
“They will bring an upbeat and exciting environment to the event,” said Downtown CRA’s Hannah Tucker.
After the parade, the Kids Power Wheels Race will start about 6:15 p.m. and will have 30 kids from ages 3 to 10 years old competing in their four-wheel battery powered vehicles. Two race car drivers will give the youngsters a pep talk and last minute instructions to get a leg up on their competition. The short race will be from Dee’s Place at 138 N. Ridgewood Drive to Circle Park.
The IMSA Driver Fan Forum will be held at 6:30 p.m. at center stage. Get to know the drivers better through the question-and-answer session. Directly after the forum, will be the Driver Autograph session. Young and the young at heart can get autographs of their favorite drivers. Over a dozen drivers are slated to be at the forum and some of the more popular drivers include Ryan Dalziel, Ricky Taylor, Felipe Nasr, Kyle Marcelli and Filipe Albuquerque to name a few.
Event support corporate partners will line W. Center Avenue with merchandise and information.
Road closure will be ongoing throughout the evening. For the detours and times of the closures visit downtownsebring.org.