SEBRING — The Francis II Mobile Home Park hosted their annual Dancin’ In the Street, Sunday, Feb. 23. Residents of the park cooked up hot dogs and sausages that were sold each for $1.
There was live entertainment, 50/50 raffles and an abundance of giveaways.
Event Chairman John Rustin Sr. said, “We go around to the businesses in town and we asked for gift certificates and things that we can hand out to the people here at the park and we also had some that donated some money, and we appreciate that, it paid for the band all the other stuff.”
Vice President of the park Pauline Opdecam stated, “This year, you’ve got all the top restaurants; you’ve got Chicanes, the Watering Hole, Caddyshack. They’ve got Cody’s, Oscar’s, Broken Egg, all those places.”
Opdecam mentioned they would also be giving free oil changes and certificates to Linda’s Bookstore. In total there were 45 raffle draws.
The performing artist this year was Rick Arnold, who prior to his move to Florida, lived in Nashville, Tennessee. Arnold played everything from country to favorite old rock-n-roll songs and 70s style rock. He played songs like “Go, Johnny, Go” by Chuck Berry and “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond, most of his performance had many get up off their seats and dancing.
Linda Marietta, from Michigan, who has been calling Florida home since 2016 expressed, “The girls and I have listened to Rick Arnold at the Moose Lodge. He’s an artist also, very talented guy. ‘Rockabilly’ we call him and I think he’s unique.”
Marietta came down looking for fun and sun and found herself residing at the friendly 55-plus community. Attendees and snowbirds of Francis II, Rita and Terry Gordon, sporting matching flamingo shirts, have been coming to Florida for 17 years now. The couple, who used to travel to the West coast of Florida, love Sebring because they find residents so friendly and just recently purchased a property in the park this month. They expressed were having a great time.
Rita Gordan said, “ We love this music, we love the events that they have here.”
Her husband Terry stated, “They have so many events, you can’t get any work done on your house.”
Opdecam finds events like Dancin’ In the Street an amazing social builder.
“Everybody here comes out, and it’s just friends, making friends and keeping the friends,” she said. “When I go home, I still am in contact with a bunch of people in the park all the time. So for me, its like family. I have a very strong love for this park and I enjoy all the parties.”
Many invited their families and friends, but it seemed as though all welcomed their neighbors with open arms. While some danced, others sat in their lawn chairs casually talking, others by the pool, got a tan and there was even a few games of Bocce ball. This was the sixth year the mobile park host the event and already, many are excited for next years Dancin’ In the Street to arrive.