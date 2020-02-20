SEBRING — If you are an active, full or part time, sworn law enforcement or correctional officer, think about joining FOP. Retired officers are also encouraged to be members of the Fraternal Order of Police, Highlands County Lodge 99.
Whether you are, or were, a police officer, deputy sheriff, state trooper, or state/federal law enforcement officer, you are invited to become a part of this elite organization, which began back in 1915. Back then, it was not uncommon for officers to work 18-hour shifts, sometimes seven days a week. So, the FOP was formed to represent those officers and improve working conditions.
The local lodge was charted in 1987. Over the years, FOP has been active in the community, sponsoring youth sports, Safe House, New Testament Mission and many other causes. Locally, FOP does not act as a labor union.
Current Lodge president Rod Dilling says that membership is not limited to just Highlands County law enforcement personnel; but is open to the surrounding counties of Hardee, Desoto, and Glades Counties as well.
No one knows the dangers and difficulties faced by today’s police and correctional officers better than another officer; and, no one knows police officers better than the FOP. That’s why many of the projects and programs the FOP promotes are for the well-being of the officers and their families. Especially dear to FOP members is caring for fallen officer’s families, including paying off mortgages and providing college tuition for their children.
For an annual membership fee of $50, FOP members get the quarterly FOP magazine, access to educational grants, and discounts at online accredited colleges. Plus, special legal defense and insurance benefits are available too.
FOP Lodge #99 meets on the second Monday of each month at the Caddyshack Restaurant in Sebring. Following a meeting at 6 p.m., members and their spouses enjoy camaraderie and order off the delicious menu. To learn more about the organization, call Rod Dilling at 863 699-1834 or email him at rdilling90@comcast.net.