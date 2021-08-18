SEBRING — Despite the early evening rain, over 30 people attended the opening of the ‘Fred Leavitt Exposed – Photography and Beyond’ exhibit at MoTA (Museum of the Arts) on Friday, August 13.
The Highlands Art League (HAL) opens their new exhibits to the public at no charge. These artist receptions feature the artist attending to talk about their works.
There is frequently background entertainment and light refreshments as you browse through the gallery exhibit.
Fred Leavitt is a very talented photographer and artist. He also has four published books. The exhibit features a variety of works including the Ten Commandments, the Days of the Creation, a black and white photo essay of Chicago and some additional interesting displays.
“His work is unique and very though provoking,” said Cliff Klein. Klein, who attended with his wife Phyllis, is a photographer, painter and ceramic designer.
Leavitt has been an award winning photographer for over 50 years. His photos were nominated for a Pulitzer Prize. His works have been in the International Exhibit of Photography. His black and whites of Chicago were on display in downtown Chicago City Hall for everyone to enjoy.
“His work is timeless,” said fellow artist, Beverly Marshall. “I loved the black and white photography of Chicago.”
Bob Clarke, also an artist, said,” his black and whites brought back a lot of memories. I minored in photography and loved doing black and whites.”
Leavitt says you have to be patient and wait for what he calls ‘that decisive moment’ in which to capture that perfect image. These photos were the reality of city living.
Fred’s wife, whose figure and hands appear in some of the Ten Commandment pictures, was visiting with Natalee Kovens and Norma Evans.
“I’m amazed in his artistic views,” said Kovens. “With this exhibit, I got to see other dimensions of his work. He’s an advocate for the arts. I want the world to enjoy what he does.”
Leavitt was asked to describe his works to the attendees, so he did a brief presentation.
“The Days of the Creation were actually inspired by Dr. Carmelita Lim (a local physician) who challenged me to create these works as a gift for her husband.
“I did Day One as a test piece to see if they liked it and they loved it! I used my hand and a cantaloupe to create the images in that first piece. However, each photo is actually many photos.
“When I got to Day Six, it changed my life forever. I incorporated every single animal group created into this picture. There were three shades of light shining on it. The light brought the trinity into this picture; the camera brought it into focus.”
Leavitt explained how he created the Ten Commandments. These works are very detailed and have a very deep meaning. They make you think, question and consider.
“I explored the threat in each one. I answered the question, ‘what if’? If I don’t listen, ‘or what’? What is the consequence in falling from grace?
“When you break the commandment, there is no way out of punishment. The pictures show hooks and claws and snakes. The fires of Hell await you. Sometimes these traps are set to test you.”
“Fred is a modern day visual prophet,” said artist Loretta DeWitt. “People have a different point of view after experiencing his works.”
For more information on the Highlands Art League, their events and exhibits, days the exhibit is open, please visit their website at www.highlandsartleague.org.
Leavitt’s work will be on display until October. You don’t want to miss it.