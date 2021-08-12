Just imagine, a unique photography exhibit that challenges your beliefs and nourishes your soul. It just makes you think. That is what you will experience at the ‘Fred Leavitt Exposed — Photography and Beyond’ exhibit. It makes you think and feel and maybe even question.
Leavitt’s works have been in the Vatican Collection in Rome. With a Pulitzer Prize nomination and four published books to his credit, he has quite an impressive resume.
“The exhibit is for everyone to interpret on their own. We’re stepping into controversy here with biblical interpretations in the spiritual realm.
“This is a big challenge to creation. In two of the Ten Commandments God says he will reward you; the other eight show consequences. I explore those consequences of falling from grace.”
In his interpretation of Commandment No. 2, (Thou shalt not make unto thee any Graven Images), Leavitt shows that there is no way out. There is a devil hiding with claws, snakes, cracks in the foundation from lightning, the ground breaking. The shadows have eyes and the claws have pinchers.
Commandment No. 3 (Thou shalt not take the Name of the Lord thy God in Vain), shows that the rainbow of promise that was broken. The black figure has his evil tongue hooked and is being drawn down into the demons of Hell by snakes. The eyes are always watching.
“I used my wife’s figure and her hands in some of the photographs. The art is the work of many photos taken and then manipulated into the finished work.”
Another part of his exhibit shows the ‘Days of the Creation.’ They are very colorful and each tells a story.
“On Day Six, note that every animal family is depicted in the picture.”
Leavitt started his illustrious career by accident. It began when he was in the Army in Guam and was given a camera as collateral for a loan.
“I had no idea what to do with it, but I stuck with it and started taking pictures when I was on leave. I took the film to the PX to get them developed and enlarged. When I went to pick them up, they only gave me negatives.
“I took them upstairs where they were doing photo demonstrations and had classes on enlarging. The class had a project they were doing using photo paper, chemicals and wash.
“The instructor asked ‘who did this one’? It was one of mine, but I didn’t want to say anything. Finally I did and then I was tutored and become the assistant.”
Once he was discharged in Germany, he hitchhiked around the world and back to the US taking pictures of his travels.
“When I returned, my photos were picked up by an international exhibition of photography. That started my 50-year career as a freelance photographer.”
Leavitt has a number of other works in his exhibit as his collection spans over 40 states. One of these if a very interesting work titled “Running Tree” from the state of Washington.
Another is of the Oil Spill off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas and Northern Florida. It’s called “H2Oil.” This was when the Deep Horizons platform punched a hole in the ocean floor.
He also has a lot of photos from his hometown of Chicago. “These were in an exhibit in the Chicago City Hall. You have to watch and wait for that precise decisive moment. These were pre-digital and are the reality of city living.”
Leavitt has one of his books for sale, ‘Fred Leavitt’s Chicago.’ One of his reviewers wrote, “One of the most beautiful books on Chicago ever published.”
The artist reception for the exhibit will be held on Friday, Aug. 13 from 5- 7p.m. at the Museum of the Arts (MoTA) located at 351 W. Center Avenue in downtown Sebring. The exhibit runs through Oct. 9. For more information, please visit their website at www.highlandsartleague.org.