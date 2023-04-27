South Florida State College Performing Arts in Avon Park presents “Three Billy Goats Gruff,” a lively and colorful musical production for young audiences featuring the nine-foot-tall body puppets and a host of other characters from the internationally acclaimed Bits ‘N Pieces Puppet Theatre.
This free, family-friendly performance will be at 3 p.m., Sunday, May 7. Bill and Lisa Jarrett and Get Fish Slapped Marketing are sponsoring the performance. Funding support is also provided by a grant from the Florida Department of State, Florida Arts and Culture Division.
The show, which took nearly two years to construct, is filled with beautiful puppets and fun. The beloved Norwegian folk tale is one of 11 original musical productions created by Bits ‘N Pieces Puppet Theatre, which is based in Tampa.
Bits ‘N Pieces is known for its giant body puppets that have danced across American stages for 37 years and made 16 international appearances, most recently at the ninth International Puppet Festival of Puppet Arts in the Czech Republic.
It is up to Bluff, Fluff, and Tuff Gruff, the three goats, to cleverly cross a narrow bridge. But the Bully Troll wants no one to cross the bridge. Bluff, Fluff and Tuff must cooperate, communicate, and negotiate to get to a dinner of fresh tasty green grass on the other side of the bridge. Bluff Gruff, the innocent goat, uses his brains to cross the bridge. Fluff Gruff, played by live actress Holli Rubin, points out the fine points of avoiding a bully. Tuff Gruff shows that sometimes actions speak louder than words. Together they prove there’s nothing you can’t do.
“Children will be delighted by the glow-in-the-dark puppets as they sing and dance and live happily ever after,” said Cindy Garren, director of cultural programs. “The award-winning Bits ‘N Pieces have toured across the country and to Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Czech Republic, and Hong Kong. I encourage our local residents to visit the performing arts center to experience this adorable musical.”
Tickets are available online at sfscarts.org or by calling the SFSC Box Office at 863-784-7178. The Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts is located on the SFSC Highlands Campus at 600 W. College Dr., Avon Park.
Bits ‘N Pieces is sponsored by the Arts Council of Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners, Florida Division of Cultural Affairs, Florida Arts and Humanities Council, and the National Endowment for the Arts.