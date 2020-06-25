School has been out since March and if there was ever a year to combat the “summer slide” this is it. During summer break, students risk losing up to two months of information and skills. Allowing students to read anything they want, regardless of the grade level, and have interactive and educational screen time could help prevent “summer slide.”
Here is a list of 10 free websites and apps that your children can use to practice their skills:
1. Funbrain — “Funbrain offers hundreds of games, books, comics, and videos that develop skills in math, reading, problem-solving, and literacy.” Best suited for grades Pre-K — 8.
2. Funbrain Jr. — “Kids love playing and learning with Funbrain Jr., and you’ll love that they’re building math, early literacy, and problem-solving skills, while also developing important computer skills.” Best suited for preschoolers and kindergartners.
3. Poptropica® — “Poptropica® is an adventure game where kids can explore and play in complete safety...Problem-solving skills are honed as kids discover and solve mysteries unique to each Island.” Best suited to kids 6+.
4. Science 360 — “Science360 is a wonderful app from the Science360 Knowledge Network and sponsored by the National Science Foundation. It provides the latest science videos from scientists, colleges and universities, science and engineering centers, the National Science Foundation, and more.” Best suited for middle-high schoolers.
5. Todo Math — “Todo Math is aligned to U.S. and global math standards so that when your child plays at home, their practice will easily transfer to what they are learning in the classroom.” Best suited for grades Pre-K — 2.
6. Scratch Jr. — “Coding is the new literacy! With Scratch Jr., young children (ages 5-7) can program their own interactive stories and games.” Best suited for ages 5-7.
7. Duolingo — “Learning with Duolingo is fun and addictive. Earn points for correct answers, race against the clock, and level up.” Best suited for middle-high schoolers.
8. Go Noodle — “Benefits kids’ physical wellness, academic success, and social-emotional health. All content and games are curated and developed by GoNoodle’s team of child development experts.” All ages.
9. Prodigy — “Easily motivate first to eighth grade students to learn and practice math. Accessible at home or in class!” Best suited for grades 1-8.
10. Vocabulary Spelling City — “A K-12 supplemental literacy tool that provides spaced and repeated practice to build vocabulary retention and reading comprehension.” Best suited for grades K-12.
Highlands County Libraries are hosting a virtual summer reading program this year. We encourage individuals of all ages to download the Reader Zone App on their “smart” device to track what they’ve read. The Highlands County reading program code is c e 3 c f.
The Highlands County Libraries have a unique schedule due to COVID-19. Our priority is to provide services and keep the public healthy. For more information, please contact a Highlands County Library branch: Avon Park Public Library, 863-452-3803; Lake Placid Memorial Library, 863-699-3705; Sebring Public Library, 863-402-6716; or visit www.myhlc.org for the latest information regarding the libraries.