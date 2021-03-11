This article is dedicated to the parents of students who have come to the library in need of information with a deadline looming near. It’s for the parents who just found out their child is not even close to their AR goal and the last day to test is Friday.
It’s for everyone else, too, but I like to be a touch dramatic.
The Florida Electronic Library provides reputable journals and news articles, pictures and videos to every Florida resident at no cost – even if they don’t have a library card. There is a specially curated section for elementary kids titled “Gale in context: Elementary,” which provides age-appropriate information to this age group. The topics listed range from prehistoric Florida to technology and so much in between. So parents, if your kid tells you at 8 p.m. they have a project due tomorrow, help them get an ‘A’ by using the Florida Electronic Library.
The Florida Electronic Library is not only for children. Many of the articles come from reputed peer-reviewed journals. Many universities and academic libraries use databases provided by Gale. There is a section titled “Body & Mind” where you can search for healthcare and health-related research topics. You can trust that the information is true because it comes from Gale, a global provider of research and learning resources. There are career resources available as well. To access these outstanding tools, visit www.flelibrary.com.
When your student tells you they have to read a book and get three AR points tomorrow but the library is closed – I got you, fam. Heartland Library Cooperative patrons have free access to OverDrive and Axis 360 with the use of their library card. These online platforms provide ebooks and audiobooks at no cost to library patrons. There are many digital collections available including kids and teens. With over 26,000 items to choose from, there is something for everyone.
For those of you out there who run out of reading material when the library is closed, log onto Axis 360 no matter the time of day and satisfy your need to read. The greatest thing about borrowing electronic books is that there are no late fees. At the end of your loan period, the item(s) you borrowed will automatically be returned to the library. Students can find out if any book is AR-testable and how many points the book is worth by visiting www.arbookfind.com and searching for the title of the book.
These free resources truly are for everyone, so go ahead, hop on to www.flelibrary.com and devour free information about something you’re interested in. Check out 10 books from Axis 360 and read them without the worry of late fees. Free is a beautiful thing, indeed.