FT. MYERS BEACH — Ft. Myers Beach is a great area for fun and sun. Some people make it a day trip, as it is just a little over two hours. Others stay for a weekend to enjoy everything it has to offer.
People who frequent this area to enjoy the beach will be happy to know that the Estero Boulevard Expansion project is in its final year. This stretch of seven miles runs from the north end at Times Square to the south end at Carlos Pass.
You can see barricades and trucks as they work to complete the project. This road offers about two dozen accesses along the boulevard that are open to the public, so the road is vital for visitors if they choose not to go all the way down to the busy, and vibrant, Times Square area.
In addition, there are four main parks: Bowditch Point (north end), Lynn Hal Memorial Park and Crescent Beach Family Park (near Times Square) and Newton Park (south end).
If you’ve ever been to one of Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville locations, you’ll understand how exciting this news is. A huge Margaritaville is coming to Ft. Myers Beach at the north end of the island at the base of Matanzas Bridge. The project is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2023.
Margaritaville will be a 254 room resort with four buildings: the resort, the Land Shark Bar & Grill, the Somewhere Bar and a Pool Concession area. Their tagline is “Laid Back Luxury with a Caribbean Twist!” (https://www.margaritavilleresorts.com/margaritaville-beach-resort-fort-myers-beach).
Sadly, one of the iconic plazas at the beach, Helmerich Plaza, had to be demolished to make way for the resort. The plaza was home to over 100 public beach parking spaces and to a host of shops including a bike rental, liquor store and previously the Lee County Sheriff’s Outreach Center.
More construction is ongoing at the south end as new condos are going in on the Bay Side where the Bay Beach Executive golf course was located. Construction roads are now open as work has begun.
You’ll never want for great seafood and other choices on the beach. Some restaurants, such as the Sandbar Grill, has been in the Santini Marina Plaza for years serving up great lunches, like sweet lobster rolls, as well as dinners.
The north end of the beach boasts favorites like Doc Ford’s, Parrot Key Caribbean Grill, Matanzas on the Bay, Pierside Grill, Nervous Nellie’s or the Salty Crab.
Be sure to try some “Pink Gold”. Wild pink shrimp (called pink gold) were discovered in 1949 as the world’s first nocturnally fished shrimp. The discovery of pink gold in the nearby Dry Tortugas brought the shrimping industry (and some outstanding seafood delicacies) to Ft. Myers Beach.
There are plenty of souvenir type shops along Estero Boulevard, especially at the north end. Trinkets, bathing suits and sport equipment rental are all there. If you want some upscale resort wear shopping, be sure to visit the Santini Marina Plaza at the south end.
Some of the shops include: Leani’s Swim & Casual Wear (since 1977), Book Nook, Comfort by Design, Skipper Liquors and Gifts by the Sea (www.santiniplaza.com).
Other restaurants there, besides the Sandbar Grill, include Francesco’s (great pizza) and Skyes (Mexican flair). There are also services offered at a nail salon, beauty salon, financial services and real estate sales. There is also an Urgent Care clinic for any unexpected emergencies.
If you’re heading south in November, The American Sand Sculpturing Championship is coming to Ft. Myers Beach from Nov. 19-28 at the Wyndham Garden Hotel at 6890 Estero Blvd. (www.fmbsandsculpting.com).
You can learn from the masters (demonstrations), enter the amateur competition or stroll the vendor village while the kids play in the kid’s zone with castle building, water slides and more.
While there is a lot to see and do, don’t forget the absolute beauty of the beach and its awesome sunsets over the gulf. Just relax and enjoy. You can challenge yourself with watersports, do some fishing or just walk along the beach and collect some shells.
There is a Beach Trolley (https://www.fortmyersbeach.org/trolleyinfo/), but it is not running during the fall, which is the quiet season at the beach. You can also check out Lee Tran which has a Ft. Myers Beach route (https://www.leegov.com/leetran).
The turtle hatching season is drawing to a close as the peak time is May to October. You only see a few bright yellow “Turtle Time” signs and cordoned off sandy areas. The count as of September was over 200 nests between Ft. Myers Beach and adjacent Bonita Beach.
If you decide to stay for a few days or even a week, there are some hotels (Wyndham Garden and Diamondhead) as well as some smaller ones on the lively north end. There are also timeshare rentals (Tropical Sands, Mariner’s Boathouse) at the quieter south end.
Here is a “fun Fact” from the Ft. Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce: “local lore has it that aviator Charles Lindbergh and his wife Anne are responsible for sparing Matanzas Pass from development. They enjoyed the privacy the area afforded them when they visited the island in the 1930’s, and asked their local developer friend, Jim Newton, to keep it natural.”
Whatever you decide to do with your time at Ft. Myers Beach, be sure to plan ahead and check businesses for operating hours and possible road work delays. With COVID still around, some businesses have reduced hours.