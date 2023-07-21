Many have heard the saying, “There’s a fungus among us.” This is true as mushrooms aren’t plants as some people think.
Mushrooms are actually just one part of a larger organism. They are the fruity body of a fungus, which grows up and releases spores, or seeds. The spores drop to the ground or are carried by the wind to start up another colony.
“Mushrooms are quite fascinating and are found in the entire kingdom of life, found in all ecosystems,” explained Alyssa Vinson, Manatee County Residential Horticulture agent. “They are very important to the health of all plants.”
Gardening with Mushrooms was the topic presented at the Bert J. Harris Agricultural Center in Sebring on Saturday, July 15, by Vinson. She offered an informative slide presentation, question and answer period and helped attendees create their own starter kit for growing mushrooms. She even discussed cooking with mushrooms, but said she didn’t bring any samples as she knew it would make people hungry.
“I got started with mushrooms when I was a kid back in Indiana,” Vinson said. “We would hunt for puffball mushrooms. They were so big, soccer ball size. We had fun as kids in the woods as we would kick them to see them explode with spores. Then, we would slice them up and fry in the skillet. I have such good memories.”
About 40 attendees and Master Gardeners were attentive during the presentation. Vinson explained that everyone would receive a laurel oak log with pre-drilled holes. This would be used to start their journey into growing mushrooms.
Oyster mushroom plugs, or mycelium, was distributed to inoculate, or place in the holes. The holes were then sealed with warm paraffin wax. This technique is one common way to start growing mushrooms.
Pam and Eliot Barden, who drove down from Mt. Dora, attended the presentation.
“We’ve always grown our own vegetables,” Pam Barden said. “I did see a cooking show and saw how they did this. I like the sustainable aspect and growing our own.”
“We’re just old hippies who had to get day jobs and are now retired,” said Eliot Barden with a laugh.
Mushrooms, while tasty to cook with and consume, are necessary for the nutrient cycles of terrestrial and some aquatic ecosystems. About 90% of all terrestrial plants exists in a symbiotic relationship with fungi.
“Be careful with picking wild mushrooms,” Vinson said. “They can pull toxins out of the soil, so if you eat them, you are also eating those toxins which may make you sick or can even be deadly.”
Did you know there is such a thing as a blue mushroom? It’s called lactarious indigo, or indigo milk cap.
This is the only blue mushroom. When it is cut open it will leak blue liquid that can be used as a dye.
Some of the main characteristics for identifying a mushroom are the cap (size and shape), attached gills (the pattern), spores (size and shape) and the ring skirt (on the stalk).
According to Vinson, there are about 10,000 species in the U.S. and about 2,500 in Florida. About 25% of those are edible with only 1% deadly. The most common varieties grown in a garden are oyster, shitake, miatake, wine cap and lions mare.
Rhonda Fantozzi and Valerie Murphy were discussing their mushroom growing.
“I like saving money and enjoy the health benefits,” Fantozzi said.
Vinson led a discussion on culinary uses of the mushrooms. She described them as follows: oyster (very buttery and soft), miatake (woodsy and spicy), portobello (considered the steak of mushrooms), truffle (musky and garlicy), lions mane (flaky and chewy) and shitake (dense smooth flavor).
“You can take a large thick slice of portobello and grill it like a steak,” Vinson said.
Martha Angell was working on plugging her oak log with oyster mushroom mycelium while Arlene Fabiano was sealing her log holes with warm paraffin wax. The wax is used to keep the environment safe for the fungi by keeping out ants and other insects.
Toward the beginning of the presentation, Vinson posted a slide and asked everyone to pick which of the three pictures was of a real mushroom. At the end she announced that A was an earthstar mushroom. If it is squeezed, the spores explode out of it.
Those creating their first mushroom garden can expect to see their first mushroom, or fruit, in about two to three months. Jen Gaglianello and Laverne Cash were looking forward to their first actual blooming ‘shroom.
“We love mushrooms and trying new things.”