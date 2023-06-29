More than 20 teddy bears and unicorns were treated and released on Thursday, June 22, at the Children’s Museum of the Highlands in Sebring.
Nursing students from South Florida State College in Avon Park assisted with the health care at the Teddy Bear Clinic hosted by the Children’s Museum. The student nurses were obtaining clinical volunteer hours in pediatrics by volunteering at the museum for the past two weeks. The first week’s theme was Medical Exploration and the second week was Healthy Me. They also participated in the Kids Night Out at the museum, which is on the second Friday of each month.
The Teddy Bear Clinic gives the children some one-on-one time with the nurses,” Children’s Museum Director Kelley Dressel said.
That activity was part of Thinking Thursday scheduled for last week. Each week features a Thinking Thursday which is a hands-on challenge workshop.
The museum is featuring “stem-focused summer activities,” Dressel said.
Irish Becerra and Aleksandra Nader, both of Sebring, and Cadee Richardson, of Wauchula were the student nurses running the Teddy Bear Clinic. They found the one-on-one training was very beneficial for them.
“We can tell the different milestones they are in,” Becerra said of the children. “This is something that is not in the books.”
Richardson said, “We see the differences in the kids. We learn that one 4-year-old is different than the others.”
In talking about their clinical hours, Nader said, “It teaches us to have patience with the kids and how to communicate with the kids.”
Once the children were seated for the Teddy Bear Clinic, the nurses introduced them to their fuzzy friends. A certificate was placed at each spot on the table for the kids to name their bear or unicorn.
“I named mine Uni,” said 5-year-old Kali Whitlock, of Lake Placid, who proudly held up her unicorn.
They then took their certificates to three different medical stations with toy medical equipment to treat their fuzzy friends. Kids received a plastic stethoscope to check their heart beats and blood pressure cups to check their blood pressure. A scale was set up to weigh the bears and unicorns and their height was measured. The final station was a bandage area. Kids could pick a spot on their fuzzy friend that hurt, then wrap it in a bandage and finish their trip by giving them a shot.
The clinic was set up so the children would be more comfortable in visiting the doctor.
Dressel explained that the nurses wrapped up their week by serving a healthy snack to the children on Foodie Friday.
Each week features a new theme and the summer program lasts until the end of July. This week is Dairy & Ag Fun.
“It’s National Dairy Month in June,” Dressel said. “We will be making ice cream and butter.”
Activities are included with the $8 admission fee or membership for all day play. Reservations are encouraged to guarantee a spot in the activities on Thinking Thursday and Foodie Friday by registering on Eventbrite. There is no fee to register. There is space for 20 children.
Hours for the museum are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, and 12-4 p.m., Sunday. The museum is closed Monday and Tuesday. For more details, call 863-451-5385 or stop by the museum at 219 N. Ridgewood Dr., Sebring.