Kali Whitlock, 5, of Lake Placid, checks the heartbeat of her new fuzzy friend that she received at the Teddy Bear Clinic on Thursday, June 22, at the Children’s Museum of the Highlands in Sebring. She named her unicorn, Uni, and made sure to give her friend a full checkup at the clinic.

 CINDY MARSHALL/STAFF

More than 20 teddy bears and unicorns were treated and released on Thursday, June 22, at the Children’s Museum of the Highlands in Sebring.

Nursing students from South Florida State College in Avon Park assisted with the health care at the Teddy Bear Clinic hosted by the Children’s Museum. The student nurses were obtaining clinical volunteer hours in pediatrics by volunteering at the museum for the past two weeks. The first week’s theme was Medical Exploration and the second week was Healthy Me. They also participated in the Kids Night Out at the museum, which is on the second Friday of each month.

