SEBRING — The Highlands Art League and the Highlands Museum of the Arts (MoTA) are proud to present the fine art of Cesar Garcia. The exhibit is entitled “Hidden Secrets of the Mind.” This impressive exhibit will be on display at the prestigious Highlands Museum of the Arts located at 351 W Center Ave. in Sebring. The show will open on Jan. 8, 2021 with an artist reception from 5-7 p.m. and runs through Feb. 2, 2021.
Cesar Garcia is a Cuban born artist whose first exposure to the arts was through his uncle’s art studio in Cuba. Those creative moments he experienced as a child in his uncle’s art studio will always be a part of him. Young Cesar moved to the United States with his family in 1969.
Garcia has always had a fascination with the great masters. It has helped him better understand the need to express himself in a totally different manner. His unique creations are of a figurative nature and in the style of a surrealist.
Garcia creates with his soul and imagination and tells a story through his works. Garcia’s art is well known for its creative, complex, panoramic yet, simple presentations and compositions. With all its broad influences, the work touches the inner soul of various cultures.
Garcia stated “being an artist is an endless soul-searching quest. I create out of need and joy which reflects in my work. I lose myself from all mundane feelings and then I find myself in a whole new inner world of symbols, figures, forms, color and expression of my ultimate intimacy.”
Garcia’s work can be found in various public collections including National Museum of Catholic Art and History; Housatonic Museum of Art in Bridgeport, Conn.; John Favalora Museum; St. Thomas University; State of Florida Art Collection, Division of Cultural Affairs; University of Miami (Casa Bacardi) Institute for Cuban and Cuban-America Studies; University of Florida College of Fine Arts; and many other institutions, foundations and recognized collections.
Garcia is regarded as a Cuban American artist whose work is noteworthy of his generation.
The Highlands Art League was created 1967 by a visionary group that identified the need for art and culture in Highlands County. Their goal was to bring about awareness of the visual arts, and bring support for local and regional artists, a goal they still envision till this day.
The Highlands Museum of the Arts invites the public to come and partake in the art of Cesar Garcia. It’s an exhibit you won’t want to miss. The Highlands Museum of the Arts (MoTA) is located at 351 W Center Ave., located next to the Highlands Lakeside Theatre. Hours for the Museum are Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The phone number is 863-385-5312.