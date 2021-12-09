TAMPA — After a one-year COVID-19 break, the Gasparilla Concours d’ Elegance returned last weekend. The event was moved to TPC Tampa Bay Golf Course this year. The first event was held in 2017.
Some of the finest cars in existence were at Gasparilla, including a 1932 Helicron Prototype, a propeller-driven car, which has the propeller attached directly to the crankshaft. The car was found in a barn in France in 2000 after it was put there in the late 1930s by the original owner.
A popular car with car enthusiasts was a 1912 American Special two-man racing car. Back then, rules required a riding mechanic to alert the driver to dangers on the track, which is why there were two seats.
Many of the stories behind the vehicles are nearly as interesting as the vehicles themselves, such as the 1917 Harley-Davidson Model J Military motorcycle that sat in the basement of the Swedish Government building for nearly 50 years before it was purchased by a motorcycle enthusiast in the 1980s. Daytona Beach’s Ric Bouldac purchased the motorcycle in 2001 and a full restoration took eight years. The motorcycle has won countless First Place and Best of Show awards.