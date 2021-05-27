SEBRING — The Eagle Scout is the highest achievement attainable in the Boy Scouts of America. Since its inception in 1911, only about 4% of Scouts have earned this prestigious award.
The requirements are tough and includes earning at least 21 merit badges (13 of which are mandatory). The scout must also complete an extensive service project that the scout plans, organizes, leads and manages.
Gavin Andrew Pyle is a young man in Highlands County who has met all of the rigorous requirements and earned his Eagle Scout on May 22 at a ceremony at Faith Lutheran Church in Sebring.
The afternoon began with the Invocation by Pastor Maulella. The event opened with the Presentation of Colors and the Pledge of Allegiance. Friends and family gathered together to witness this important event in Pyle’s young life.
Sherri Griffin and Ronnie McMahon did the Candle Lighting ceremony. One candle is lit for each of the Boy Scout traits. There are 12 and they are trustworthy, helpful, friendly, loyal, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, clean, brave and reverent.
Jim Griffith talked about the requirements of becoming an Eagle Scout. “This badge says ‘I Can.’ Gavin begin his journey in scouting in 2009 at the age of 6 with Tiger Cub Pack #346. He earned the Cub Scout highest award. He then moved on to the Boy Scouts in 2014 Troup#846 and went on to complete a total of 22 merit badges leading to his being awarded the Eagle Scout.”
Pyle is familiar with camping and knows how to set up a camp site, pitch a tent and cook. He is comfortable in nature and understands dangerous animals and poisonous plants. He is able to assist in treating fractures, head injuries, muscle cramps and food poisoning. He plans to study biology and zoology and pursue a career as a Veterinarian.
“Gavin takes care of himself and has shown aerobic endurance and muscular fitness. He understands city government, code enforcement and has met with state representatives. His optional medals included rifle shooting, theater, oceanography, coins and space exploration, “said Gary King.
“I wasn’t sure I’d ever see Gavin up here. It’s a family affair. Love, patience and a big foot to keep him moving forward,” laughed King.
Pyle awarded parent pins to Kendra Hall-Franks (mother), Craig Pyle (father) and Shane Franks (stepfather). He also awarded grandparent pins to Ken Hall (grandfather), Sue Hall (grandmother) and Dorothy Pyle (grandmother).
In addition to being awarded the Eagle Scout Badge, red kerchief and plaque, Pyle also received other commemorative plaques. James Dean, Highlands County President of the SAR (Sons of the American Revolution and Thomas Simpson, Poinciana Masonic Lodge #227 of Avon Park presented him with awards.
“The SAR is a non-political society of men whose ancestors supported the war of independence from England. We are an educational, patriotic and genealogical society,” said Dean.
“I reached the rank of Eagle Scout in 1960. You, Gavin, will always be an Eagle Scout and will always be called on to show the abilities you are being recognized for.”
There are five obligations of an Eagle Scout. Live with honor and show leadership (white is the color of honor). Be loyal to everyone (blue is the color of loyalty). Be courageous as a leader and tackle challenges and obstacles (red is color of courage). Also included are service to others and vision as a leader.
Gavin is a young man of few words, but well said. “This is such a great honor. It’s been a long difficult process. Thank you everyone, especially to my family.”
Gavin Andrew Pyle is now an Eagle Scout and will be one for the rest of his life. We are proud to have him represent Highlands County and be a role model for all young men.