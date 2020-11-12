SEBRING — Oliver Gavin’s first appearance with Corvette Racing was at Sebring in 2002. So it’s only fitting his final appearance as a full-time member of Corvette Racing will also be at Sebring on Saturday, Nov. 14.
In Gavin’s time at Corvette Racing there have been few places the team has performed as well as they have at Sebring International Raceway.
“To say that Sebring is unique would be a massive understatement,” Gavin said before last year’s 12 Hours. “Just like Le Mans, you can’t find a track like Sebring anywhere in the world. Of course everyone at Corvette Racing enjoys coming to the 12 Hours. We have a long history at Sebring with a lot of wins.”
Gavin added another win at Sebring in July during the Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring and has five class victories in the 12 Hours to his name, with Corvette Racing and six class wins overall.
One of the things Gavin is most proud of is to have spent so many years with the gang at Corvette Racing.
“To have been with the same team for 19 seasons has been an immense privilege, and I thank from the bottom of my heart each and every person who has shared that journey with me,” Gavin said. “It’s been an amazing run, and I’ve been very lucky to have been able to drive at such a high level for so long. I’m extremely proud of what we’ve achieved together, especially the championship wins and milestone victories at Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring, among others. I’m also very proud of the part I played in developing four generations of Corvette race cars for both IMSA and at Le Mans, and I look forward to exploring opportunities to represent Chevrolet and Corvette Racing in the future.”
With the No. 3 Corvette Racing car of Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor having clinched the GTLM driver’s title last race at Laguna Seca, the No. 4 Corvette C8.R Gavin shares with Tommy Milner will definitely be the sentimental favorite of the Corvette Racing fans this weekend.
Gavin has enjoyed plenty of success over the years with Corvette Racing and holds numerous team records, including the most victories with 51; the most wins in the 24 Hours of LeMans with five; and the most pole positions with 25.
Gavin has been instrumental in the development of the new Corvettes, including the new mid-engine C8.R.
“It is quite a different car for us,” Gavin said in March. “The feel that you get from this car is very direct.”
Gavin said it was a great experience to be part of the team that saw the C8.R from its very first design and mock-ups to actually seeing the car in person and then getting behind the wheel.
“It’s been quite an adventure,” he said. “It’s been really interesting, engaging and a whole lot of fun.”
Gavin said he was extremely impressed with the way the different Corvette programs worked together on the project, with a number of similarities between the road cars and the racing cars.
Chevrolet U.S. Vice President, Performance and Motorsports Jim Campbell said Gavin has been a great ambassador for Corvette Racing in addition to being a great driver.
“Oliver Gavin is a name that is synonymous with Corvette Racing,” Campbell said. “He has been one of the sport’s greatest drivers and a fantastic representative of Chevrolet for nearly two decades – on the track, working with our Corvette production engineers, and engaging Corvette owners and fans around the world.”