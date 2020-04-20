Have you ever wondered about your ancestors? Where did they really come from? Who are they?
Genealogy is the study of family ancestry, lineage and history. With many people at home right now due to COVID-19, some have decided it was time to take a look back to see what they could find.
There are some scholarly genealogists that dig deep into intertwining families from generations hundreds of years ago. However most of us are just interested in learning about our family history.
We decided to delve into our family background to see what we could find, learning more about who we are and where our families originally came from. Older family members who have passed, were usually the family historians.
The internet has opened doors that were closed to previous generations. There has been an explosion in the topic and it is one of the most popular searches online.
One of the best ways to start your search is to create a list of family members, as far back as you are aware of, with any dates you are fairly sure of. You’ll be amazed at how many people are actually part of your family tree.
If you use a search program, such as ancestry, once you create your family tree with what you know, you will find tiny ‘leaves’ appear on your tree. These are clues that may or may not pertain to someone on your tree. When they pop up, it means that www.ancestry.com has found some records that could pertain to that relative where the leaf appears. It is up to you whether you ‘accept’ or ‘deny’ the information.
Remember, if your family immigrated here, from Europe, and were detained at Ellis Island, you will need to closely examine the information. This may also be the case from other immigration areas as well.
Names were often misspelled or the spelling of the name was Americanized. If you know the name of the persons spouse or child, or an approximate year of birth, it’s a lot easier to examine for accuracy.
For example, one of my ancestors, John Krieger, came from Germany in the 1800s. His name on an Ellis Island roster was recorded as Johan Kreger. We discovered it was the same person based on year of birth and marriage, name of spouse and children.
My husband John, found an ancestor who owned a plantation in Barbados in the late 1800’s, also with the name John Weatherhead. His great-great-great-great-great grandfather, Enoch, fought in the Revolutionary War. Another family member fought in the Civil War
On my mother’s side of the family, I found she had cousins that she never knew, who lived their life in Germany. Her parents came to the US, but their siblings never did and then lost touch. Those are family members I’ll never know.
Documents such as birth certificates, draft cards, death notices, census records and military records can be found, if they have been posted by someone who is connected to your family.
The census records provide amazing information pertaining to entire families, providing the occupation of the head of household and listing ages of parents and children living at home.
You can do one of the many DNA tests to see what you ethnicity is and where your family most likely originated from.
There are many sites where you can find information. One of the more common is www.ancestry.com. Other sites include www.myheritage.com and www.genealogybank.com. Another helpful site is www.findagrave.com where you can locate where family members are buried. The headstones also provide a lot of information.
There are genealogy groups all over the country and there is one in Highlands County. Their website is http://www.fl-genweb.org/west/hcgs.htm. The site lists the meeting time and location. You can also contact them so you will know when the meetings will start up again.
Opening the door to the past is very interesting and really makes you thing about how many people you are actually connected to in the world.