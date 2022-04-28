Purple bouganvillea, deep blue plumbago and pale blue plumbago grow high up into the trees. A large tababuia tree has already shown its numerous yellow flowers and now holds its many seed pods. Red canna lilies form a row across the front hedge. Amaryllis in many colors pop up around the yard. This yard is beautifully manicured and could easily be on the cover of Southern Living.
The Yard of the Month Award was first presented to George and Carla Brown, 2711 Pomelo Drive, in 2005. All these years later, the yard is just as beautiful, if not more so.
The Avon Park Founders Garden Club presented the Yard of the Month Award to the Browns for the second time. Perfectly shaped boxwood stands at the entrance to the driveway. Tall crepe myrtles with their beautiful smooth trunks stand nearby. Looking up toward the house you see two pots with very healthy looking crown of thorn plants with red and yellow blooms.
The walkway to the front door is lined with ardoricola trinette on one side and Hawthorne on the other. A fountain sits in an enclosed area backed by loropetalum. Different types of begonias find a home near the fountain. Pots of chrysanthemum and mother-in-laws tongue sit on either side of the front door.
While both George and Carla take care of the yard plants, there is one area that George doesn’t touch. On the back porch, Carla is growing several orchid plants, some of which are blooming now. So you may think, “how nice.” The amazing thing about this whole yard are the people. George is 98 years old and Carla is 90. They are young in mind and spirit.
It is well worth the time and the drive to go see this beautiful yard.
May will be the last award to be given this Garden Club year.